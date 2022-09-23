Landmark Recovery Forges New Partnership with Dress for Success Indianapolis

Expanding Career Development Opportunities for Those Recovering from Addiction

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery , an alcohol and drug addiction treatment provider, announces a new partnership with Dress for Success Indianapolis, which includes presenting sponsorship of the 21st Annual Stepping Out in Style fashion show.

Landmark Recovery has offered substance abuse treatment to residents of Indianapolis since 2020, while Dress for Success Indianapolis is celebrating 23 years of providing women in transition with career development support. Women recovering from an alcohol or drug addiction often encounter barriers to career opportunities which can include stigma, and difficulty explaining gaps in employment due to treatment. Dress for Success Indianapolis will refer clients with substance use disorders to Landmark Recovery, while Landmark will utilize Dress for Success to help patients reintegrate into society.

"This partnership between Landmark Recovery and Dress for Success Indianapolis makes sense on so many levels," said Matt Boyle, Landmark Recovery CEO. "Both of our organizations are centered around the mission of empowering people to reach their full potential. Dress for Success Indianapolis extends Landmark's network of support by providing women with career training, development tools, and clothes that make them look and feel professional."

Landmark Recovery can offer women who complete addiction treatment access to career development services, a network of corporate supporters, and professional attire. The Dress for Success Indianapolis organization will create substance abuse awareness marketing in support of Landmark Recovery's mission to save lives. Corporate leaders and staff will also gain engaging opportunities to volunteer for events that support both substance abuse recovery and career development throughout the year as a title sponsor.

"The partnership between Landmark Recovery and Dress for Success Indianapolis is important because it will help women that have been through traumatic experiences regain confidence and maintain employment while supporting themselves through their recovery journey," said Julie Petr, executive director of Dress for Success Indianapolis.

About Dress for Success

Dress for Success Indianapolis is a not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

About Landmark Recovery

Landmark Recovery is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment. Landmark operates four treatment locations in Indiana, including treatment for those with Medicaid. For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

