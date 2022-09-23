Isagenix Continues Positive Discussions with Financial Stakeholders

GILBERT, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Isagenix International ("Isagenix" or "the Company"), a leader in providing nutrition solutions for weight loss, performance, and healthy aging, announced today that it has entered into a forbearance agreement with an ad hoc group of the Company's secured lenders. This forbearance agreement is an important first step as the Company works toward a holistic solution for its secured debt on terms that will ensure Isagenix's continued market leadership and long-term growth. Isagenix is focused on operating business as usual -- both during the forbearance period and well into the future.

"We are excited to have the enthusiastic support and continued partnership of our investors as we look ahead to the future and longevity of Isagenix," said Isagenix Chief Executive Officer Sharron Walsh. "We are collaborating to create a stronger financial foundation for our business, which will further enable us to invest in innovation, digital solutions, and overall wellbeing. Our team knows this agreement is a reflection of the potential our key stakeholders see in our future. We are confident in the steps we've taken so far to further strengthen our balance sheet, and we look forward to fostering long-term growth for our community."

Isagenix is represented in this matter by O'Melveny & Myers LLP, BRG, and FTI Capital Advisors LLC.

Established in 2002, Isagenix International believes that everyone deserves to experience a healthy, joyful, and abundant life. The global wellbeing company artfully crafts more than 175 effective products and offers a supportive community for its more than 550,000 customers worldwide. Isagenix shares its products through a network of independent distributors in 23 markets: the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland. The private family-owned company has its world headquarters in Gilbert, Arizona. For more information, visit Isagenix.com.

