CNS Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology - Ongoing Pivotal Global Study for Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will present at the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology – Ongoing Pivotal Global Study for Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Event on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will discuss its ongoing potentially pivotal global study evaluating its efficacy and safety in the treatment of GBM. The potentially pivotal trial is an adaptive, multicenter, open-label, randomized and controlled study in adult patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (WHO Grade IV1) after failure of standard first-line therapy. The primary endpoint of the study is Overall Survival (OS), which is a rigorous endpoint that the FDA has recognized as a basis for approval of oncology drugs when a statistically significant improvement can be shown relative to a randomized control arm. The recently amended protocol expands eligibility for the study to patients who have received additional treatments as part of the first line therapy for their disease considering advancements in this area. This change was made due to the complexity of new agents introduced as a component of first line therapy, which allows an additional group of patients that can enroll on the study after what may constitute multiple procedures as their initial treatment.

A pre-planned, non-binding futility analysis will be performed after approximately 30 to 50% of all planned patients have completed the primary endpoint at 6 months. This review will include additional evaluation of safety as well as secondary efficacy endpoints. Enrollment will not be paused during this interim analysis.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology – Ongoing Pivotal Global Study for Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Event will be available on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company's website (www.cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

Additionally, the Company is advancing the development of its WP1244 drug technology portfolio, which utilizes anthracycline and distamycin-based scaffolds to create small molecule agents and is believed to be 500x more potent than daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation. Preclinical studies of WP1244 demonstrated high uptake in the brain with antitumor activity. CNS Pharmaceuticals is evaluating the use of the WP1244 portfolio in the treatment of brain cancers, pancreatic, ovarian, and lymphomas.

