2023 AGM: Nomination Committee of Castellum AB

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Castellum AB's 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 25 March, it was resolved that the Nomination Committee for the AGM shall consist of the Chairman of the Board and a member appointed by each of the four largest ownership-registered or otherwise known shareholders, as per the last trading day of August each year. If such a shareholder should not wish to appoint a member, the fifth largest shareholder should be consulted, and so on.

Castellum's Chairman of the Board has contacted the largest shareholders, and the Nomination Committee now consists of the following members:

Patrik Tillman , appointed by Rutger Arnhult and company

Johannes Wingborg, appointed by Länsförsäkringar Fonder

Helen Fasth Gillstedt , appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder

Patrik Essehorn, appointed by Corem Property Group

Per Berggren , Chairman of the Board

In total, the Nomination Committee represents approximately 25,5 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the company. The Nomination Committee will appoint a Chairman from among its members.

The Nomination Committee's task for the 2023 AGM is to propose a Chairman for the AGM, the number of Board members, members of the Board and the Chairman of the Board, as well as the auditors. The Nomination Committee will also propose remuneration to members of the Board and the auditors. Finally, the Nomination Committee shall also, if necessary, submit proposals for changes to the instructions for the appointment of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders are welcome to submit their proposals and views to the Nomination Committee by 6 December 2022, at the latest, to Castellum AB, Attn: Per Berggren, Box 2269, SE-403 14 Gothenburg, or by e-mail to per.berggren@castellum.se.

The Nomination Committee's proposals will be announced in the notice for the 2023 AGM and on the company's website. The AGM for Castellum AB will be held on 23 March 2023.

For further information, please contact:

Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB, +46 70 553 80 48

