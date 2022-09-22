SHEIN Announces Its Rock The Runway: SHEIN for All Fashion Show Featuring FW22 Collections

The Second Annual Show Includes Special Performances by Avril Lavigne, Shenseea, Ylona Garcia, and More! Plus A Special Appearance by Christian Siriano

WHO: Global online retailer of fashion, beauty and lifestyle products SHEIN with Avril Lavigne , Christian Siriano , Shenseea , Ylona Garcia of 88rising, and more!

WHAT: SHEIN, presents ROCK THE RUNWAY: SHEIN FOR ALL, an electrifying, non-traditional, hybrid fashion show that is set to music by global superstars and on-the-rise artists, mixed with high-energy choreography. The streaming-event will include performances by Avril Lavigne , Shenseea , Ylona Garcia of 88rising, Brooke Eden , Alexander Jean , Victoria Kimani , Owenn , The Future X , and Haley Reinhart . Award-winning fashion designer Christian Siriano will also be presenting his new collaboration with SHEIN's MOTF brand.

WHEN: September 25, 2022 at 2:00PM PST

WHERE: SHEIN's free app as well as SHEIN's official YouTube , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook

WHY: As a one-stop destination for fashion lovers, SHEIN aims to serve everyone with fashion, music, and dance through this unforgettable special event, in celebration of #SHEINforALL! Find out more by visiting https://shein.com/campaign/fw22 .

LINK TO PROMO IMAGE: RTR: SFA PROMO IMAGES

About SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle e-retailer committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all. We use on-demand manufacturing technology to connect suppliers to our agile supply chain, reducing inventory waste and enabling us to deliver a variety of affordable products to customers around the world. From our global offices, we reach customers in more than 150 countries. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.SHEIN.com.

