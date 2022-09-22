SB22 Announces Virtual Reality Betting Platform

Tech Firm Introduces First of Its Kind Immersive Experience to Sports Betting Market

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at SBC Barcelona, SB22 announced VR22, an industry first Virtual Reality Betting Platform, offering a highly immersive experience that combines a 360-degree live game streaming with intuitive betting capabilities. The white-label solution can be tailored for real money gaming and free-to-play using SB22's proprietary transactional platform.

VR22 enables next generation engagement by placing fans directly into the best seats of a game and giving them the ability to interact in real time and in entirely new ways. For example, fans can place wagers on the next play, play in-game contests, win team merchandise and branded NFTs, among a host of other options.

"SB22's VR application is truly immersive and allows fans to experience and wager on games in a highly innovative way," said Keith Wall, Vice President—Sports Commercial at FanDuel.

The VR22 interactive experience is simple and intuitive, using hand-tracking tools and generating system-generated personalized promotions and retention offers using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities. The product is geared towards sports betting operators, leagues, and professional sports teams, but the potential application of this tech extends far beyond these verticals.

Marko Savkovic, CTO of SB22, added, "We've put together an engineering and programming team that is without peer in the industry. Our team brings years of experience in sports betting—with specific knowledge and understanding of the US market—along with a deep understanding of enterprise and consumer VR and fintech, to deliver this first of its kind and unique immersive platform. There's simply nothing like it. With this game changing experience, fans can interact in ways they never have been able to before. We are excited to help shape the future of the industry at SB22."

SB22 has created the only truly next generation sports betting, iGaming and free-to-play platform, uniquely built to GLI standards and designed for the US market specifically. It's modern, scalable and modular, with all its functionality, including its proprietary PAM, completely integrated from the ground up. SB22 is the first mobile-centric, iOS-native, fully automated, cloud capable, and VR/AR-ready tech platform in the sports betting industry.

