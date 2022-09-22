Pivotree to Host Exclusive Webinar on Surviving the Recession for B2B and B2C Retailers

Experts in digital commerce solutions share their strategies for reducing exposure to inflationary pressures and economic downturns

TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pivotree Inc. (TSXV: PVT) ("Pivotree" or the "Company"), a leading provider of frictionless commerce solutions, invites brand leaders to attend an exclusive live webinar, Stop the Friction: Survive the Recession. This event will be hosted by Mike Leibovitz, General Manager, Digital Solutions, Pivotree, featuring special guests Ashlee Aldridge, Founder and CEO, Reach Partners, and former CIO for DSW, Restoration Hardware, and Golfsmith International; and Bill Mirabito, Interim VP eCommerce and Consultant, Chameleon Collective, and former CTO for Francesca's.

PIvotree Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Pivotree Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In order to help retailers and brand manufacturers navigate recession periods and the year ahead, this expert panel will share insights into how to shore up people, process and technology. The panel will provide tips aimed at reducing friction from within retail organizations in order to improve customer interactions and provide frictionless experiences.

As inflationary pressures increase globally, consumers are expected to reduce spending. Still reeling from the pandemica and ensuing supply chain disruptions, retailers need to pay even more attention to improving experience to keep customers coming back, protect market share and boost revenues.

"The pandemic changed eCommerce forever – and with a potential economic recession looming, we want to ensure we do what we can to help prepare our global brand customers," says Mike Leibovitz. "We have a unique opportunity to accelerate your digital transformation journey, by helping you discover your key capabilities and how you can prioritize them to drive the greatest return on investment."

"There is no doubt Retail will continue to face extraordinary challenges, requiring executives to embrace a continual transformative mindset," says Ashlee Aldridge, who has led digital transformation initiatives for notable retailers including DSW and Restoration Hardware. Bill Mirabito, whose most recent experience includes acting as interim CTO for Francesca's, adds: "No one has the luxury anymore to throw things at the wall and see what sticks. There is an appetite these days for incremental improvement."

How you remove points of friction (internally and externally) and deliver true end-to-end frictionless commerce for their customers can make a big difference. Register Today to attend the session to help you address the friction inside your organization to enhance customer experience and help you thrive - not just survive - through any market challenge.

To attend or learn more:

Stop The Friction, Survive The Recession - Live Webinar presentation

What has the most potential to drive ROI in 2023

How you can leverage people, process and technology to target your most critical business challenges

Key areas of customer experience to take you through this recession and beyond

Date: Wednesday, October 5th

Time: 12:30 PM - 1:30PM EST

Speakers:

Ashlee Aldridge, Founder, Managing Partner and CEO, Reach Partners

Bill Mirabito, Interim VP eCommerce and Consultant, Chameleon Collective

Mike Leibovitz, GM, Digital Solutions, Pivotree

Register Today

About Pivotree

Pivotree, a leader in frictionless commerce, designs, builds and manages digital platforms in Commerce, Data Management, and Supply Chain for over 250 major retail and branded manufacturers globally. Pivotree's portfolio of digital solutions, managed and professional services help provide retailers with true end-to-end solutions to manage complex digital commerce platforms, along with ongoing support from strategic planning through platform selection, deployment, and hosting, to data and supply chain management. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices and customers in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Pivotree is widely recognized as a high-growth company and industry leader. For more information, visit www.pivotree.com .

