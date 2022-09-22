Clayman Thyroid Center Releases New 1 Min Video to Self-Screen for Thyroid Cancer, Among Other Resources, For Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-renowned thyroid surgeons of the Clayman Thyroid Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida, have released a number of free resources for Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month including a video on how to check yourself for thyroid cancer in under one minute as well as other articles and educational pieces.

"Thyroid Cancer self-screening is crucial for catching the cancer early and making it nearly 100% curable."

Thyroid cancer self-screening is crucial for catching the cancer early and making it nearly 100% curable. Thyroid cancer symptoms can be very subtle, but there are simple ways to check your thyroid on your own. It's extremely important that you know how to feel your own neck for any lumps that could be symptomatic of thyroid cancer.

In the new thyroid cancer self-check video, released by the Clayman Thyroid Center for Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Rashmi Roy will walk you through how to perform this self-check in less than one minute.

Previous self-check videos released by the Clayman Thyroid Center team helped countless people take a step toward advocating for their own health. The new video streamlines the steps and teaches viewers how to perform the self-check in just 44 seconds. The team hopes this easily digestible video will reach even more people and help them to catch their thyroid cancers early.

"Thyroid cancer screening is so important, and you wouldn't believe how many people have never performed a self-check on their own neck," said Dr. Roy. "If you feel a lump or bump in your neck, it may be nothing… but it could be cancerous. This simple step can save thousands of lives per year by catching the thyroid cancer early. Every person, especially women, should spend 30-60 seconds a month checking their thyroid gland for lumps."

Dr. Roy states that she wants everyone to be armed with the information to be their own best advocate. "Now more than ever, we need to take our health into our own hands. You know your body better than anyone, you know if something doesn't feel right or wasn't there before."

Dr. Roy's YouTube channel, Goiter Guru, features interesting cases she operates on each week. From substernal thyroid growths (growing down into the chest), to thyroid glands so large they are crushing the windpipe, to thyroid cancers of all types… there's nothing she doesn't cover. She has garnered many new patients from YouTube, especially those desperately seeking help who find a case similar to their own on her channel with a great outcome.

In addition to videos, the Clayman Thyroid Center is also publishing articles written by expert thyroid surgeons for Thyroid Cancer Awareness Month. The team's blog hosts more than three dozen articles, all written by world-renowned thyroid experts, on topics ranging from thyroid cancer to Graves' Disease to thyroid nodules.

A recent two-part series on reasons to seek expert care for papillary thyroid cancer, which is the most common type of thyroid cancer, was particularly well received. The series author, Dr. Nate Walsh, followed it up this week with a detailed article on what you should know about follicular thyroid cancer, the second most common type of thyroid cancer.

"These are questions that I get asked by patients every day," said Dr. Walsh. "It serves as a great forum where everyone can have access to the views of expert surgeons who operate on thyroid glands exclusively. Of course, there's so much misinformation on the internet regarding the treatment and cure rates for thyroid cancer, and we believe everyone should have access to this type of expertly published information."

The Clayman Thyroid Center's website, www.thyroidcancer.com, is a comprehensive information source for all thyroid problems that may require surgery, with an emphasis on the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid cancer. It is written and published the world's most experienced thyroid experts and serves as a powerful tool for those seeking information.

"I learned everything there was to know about my cancer from the website," said recent patient Amanda. "I scoured every page and watched all the videos. I felt like I was an expert after that, and I was armed with the right questions to ask my doctor."

Dr. Gary Clayman, founder of the Clayman Thyroid Center, and Director of Thyroid Surgery at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery, had this goal in mind when creating the website and all of its valuable resources. "We want this to be a place where people can come for answers," said Dr. Clayman. "Everyone deserves the best medical care, and I want everyone to be armed with those questions. If you know what to look for and what to ask, you won't end up in the hands of an inexperienced surgeon who may not be able to provide a cure for you."

About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness and cosmetic, and functional, outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130

About Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a campus of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital focused on compassionate patient care and highly specialized treatment of endocrine tumors. We provide a wide array of services necessary for the diagnosis and surgical treatment of tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. Our team includes doctors, surgeons, nurses and technicians who have dedicated their careers to delivering the highest cure rates using the most advanced techniques available. HCA's Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the nation's highest volume hospital for thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal tumors and cancers.

www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

Contact:

Julie Canan, Director of Marketing

(941) 468 – 3002

juliec@parathyroid.com

Clayman Thyroid Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Clayman Thyroid Center) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clayman Thyroid Center