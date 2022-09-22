Amp Up the Flavor of Your Favorite Cordon Bleu with Tony's

OPELOUSAS, La., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tender, juicy and smothered in a creamy Creole Dijon sauce, this is not your traditional Chicken Cordon Bleu. By combining the classic breaded chicken, ham and cheese with the flavors of Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning and herbs, this comfort food will soon be a new family favorite.

CAJUN CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

By: @flychefaldenb

INGREDIENTS

For the Chicken:

4 Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless

½ Pound Ham, Sliced

16 Slices Swiss Cheese

1 Tablespoon Tony's Spice N' Herbs Seasoning

Oil for Frying

For the Batter:

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

2 Cups Italian Breadcrumbs

4 Eggs

For the Sauce:

3 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

2 Cloves Garlic, Minced

3 Tablespoons All Purpose Flour

2 Cups Heavy Cream

¼ Cup Dijon Mustard

1 Cup Parmesan Cheese

Tony's Spice N' Herbs, to Taste

PREPARATION

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Serves: 2-4

Butterfly the chicken breasts by cutting them in half and opening them up. Place the chicken between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound until the chicken is about 1/2 an inch thick. Season the chicken with Tony's Spice N' Herbs Seasoning. Evenly distribute the Swiss cheese and ham on the chicken and roll the chicken up. Wrap the chicken in plastic wrap and place it in the freezer while you prepare the sauce. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt butter and garlic. Sauté until fragrant. Stir in the flour for 2 minutes, then add heavy cream and Dijon mustard and stir until thickened. Add in Parmesan cheese and season to taste with Tony's Spice N' Herbs. Heat 2 inches of oil to 325°F. Remove chicken from the freezer and dip it into a bowl of flour. Then, dip it into a bowl of eggs and finally into a bowl of Italian breadcrumbs. Fry in oil for 5 minutes. Turn the chicken over and fry for an additional 5 minutes. If the internal temperature is not up to 165°F, add the chicken to an oven at 325°F until the chicken reaches its internal 165°F temperature. Plate the chicken, slice it and top it with the cream sauce. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's ®

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine is celebrating its 50th Anniversary! Established in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, Tony's remains family-owned and operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Employing more than 100 people, the family maintains a tradition of Creole authenticity in its comprehensive line of seasonings, dinner mixes, marinades, and sauces for both the pantry and the table.

As part of Tony's 50th Anniversary Celebration, pick up your commemorative can of Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Order it now at tonychachere.com.

