Addmotor Prime Day Coming in October 2022

EL MONTE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October 2022, the largest shopping extravaganza of the year from Addmotor is back. For Prime Day 2022, Addmotor is aiming to leverage people's fall entertainment and working experience with the best special offer of the year on electric bikes and trikes. The Prime Day will begin on October 10th and last until October 25th.

Whether a rider is looking for an affordable long-range city commuting electric bike that needs an upgrade, a family that requires a full-capacity cargo bike for hauling kids or cargo, or an outdoor lover that looks for an e-trike to experience a new fun of outdoor riding, Addmotor offers a wide range of selections from commuting e-bikes, cruiser e-bikes, to cargo e-bikes, as well as all-terrain e-bikes and three-wheel e-trikes. Check out the featured products below:

Featured products include:

GRANDTAN M-340 E-trike 2023 - Different kind of riding experience with a three-wheel trike

Compared to riding an electric bicycle model, riding an electric tricycle is another green alternative to relax, have a workout with less effort, or run a few quick errands. Switching up your routine with an electric tricycle can add some fun while also providing a great workout. GRANDTAN M-340 E-trike is one of the best-selling products of Addmotor, boasting a 750W powerful motor, big fat tires, an upgraded EB 2.0 system, large rear basket. It is perfect for anyone who wants a little extra help getting around town or enjoys spending time outdoors.

CITYPRO E-43/E-53 E-bike - Affordable long-range commuter e-bike

Have electric bike range anxiety during the road trip? Check out the Addmotor CITYPRO series electric bikes that are specially designed for the long-range city commuting. The 48V*20AH UL-certified battery pack provides a sustainable power supply to the bike. According to the test results from Addmotor, CITYPRO series products (E-43/E-53) can reach up to 125+ miles on PAS 1 and 70+ miles on PAS 7.

M-81 Cargo E-bike - Best family e-bike choice

A family cargo bike will allow parents to easily haul kids, groceries, soccer balls, school backpacks, and whatever else life may throw their way. The M-81 comes with the most sought-after features. With a powerful 750-watt motor, the M-81 can haul just about anything with the max speed (28MPH) at ease. Thanks to a sturdy 6061 aluminum frame design, 20" x 4" fat tires, and the integrated longtail rear rack, M-81 has achieved a payload capacity of 350lbs/158kg (including the rider) which is more than plenty to carry all the gear needed.

M-66 R7 Cruiser E-bike - Leisurely ride through the city

Cruiser e-bikes are specifically designed for recreational and comfortable cycling so that riders can enjoy a leisurely ride through the city or along the beautiful beach. Featuring an aluminum alloy frame and banana seat, the M-66 cruiser e-bike is sturdy and durable enough to support two adult cyclists without sacrificing comfort, it is recommended to ride on relatively flat ground for leisurely cruising or daily commuting.

M-550 P7 All-Terrain E-bike - Enjoyable outdoor exploration

For adventure seekers, electric bikes provide a more comfortable and enjoyable way to climb mountains during the cool autumn season. Fall temperatures are pleasantly cool and going electric bike mountain climbing with Addmotor All-Terrain E-bike will be a good activity. It will help you reach all the heights and spots you never thought you would. You can easily switch between the pedal and the motor-assisted mode and enjoy the activity to the fullest.

Be sure to subscribe Addmotor.com for the upcoming Prime Day!

About Addmotor

Addmotor is a fast-growing USA-based electric bike and trike company with 2 showrooms respectively in El Monte,California and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Focusing on providing stylish, long-lasting, and efficient electric bicycles and tricycles for commuting and recreation for more than ten years, Addmotor's e-bikes are sold directly to customers online. Additional information can be found at Addmotor.com and on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Media Contact

+1-888-660-0868

pr@addmotor.com

www.addmotor.com

View original content:

SOURCE Addmotor Electric Bike