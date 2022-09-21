Pro-America Mission-Driven Tech Company GloriFi™ Aims to Change the Way Millions Bank, Borrow, Insure and Buy

GloriFi's Financial Lifestyle App now available in the Apple App Store®

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GloriFi™, the unapologetically pro-America technology company offering financial services and community engagement, today announced the launch of its next generation financial lifestyle app, live in the Apple App Store®.

The GloriFi™ app gives members access to best-in-class financial products, leading with digital banking, including GloriFi™ Checking and GloriFi™ Savings, and a selection of patriotic debit cards. The app also provides a 360-degree overview of personal finances, and instant membership to the GloriFi™ community. GloriFi™ expects that future offerings will include insurance, mortgages, brokerage, and an exclusive line of pro-America credit cards, empowering millions to put their money where their values are.

GloriFi™ is reinventing the digital financial services customer experience allowing members to manage their finances all in one place. Free to the community are practical money tips, the linking of outside accounts, instant credit scores, and a personalized content hub with trending market news, stories of interest, and weather.

Members enjoy even more with GloriFi™ Allegiance, a game-changing loyalty program where members earn points for linking their credit score and external accounts as well as other positive financial behaviors. Soon members will earn up to 2X loyalty points on credit card offerings, points for direct deposit, borrowing, investing, and insuring, all within the same rewards platform, with points redeemable for cash back, travel, shopping, or charitable donations.

"We didn't create the movement. One hundred million Americans who want to be free to express their love of God and country did," said Toby Neugebauer, GloriFi™ Founder and CEO. "We created the marketplace where hard-working freedom-loving people can enjoy big tech without having to sacrifice their values." Neugebauer is an entrepreneur, investor, and business executive committed to the company's mission of empowering Americans to take control of their financial future.

We believe that GloriFi™ is a necessary alternative to safeguard financial freedom and independence in a culture where many in corporate America prioritize telling Americans how to live over serving the needs of their customers. GloriFi™ welcomes all, providing a path to true financial freedom. As Americans continue to struggle under historic inflation, GloriFi™ provides crucial financial insight while prioritizing data privacy. The company safeguards member information allowing members to retain control of their own data.

Standing with America's first responders, particularly the men and women in blue, GloriFi™ has begun the process of creating the Freedom and Independence Foundation 501(c)(3) to support charities who have lost a loved one in the line of duty.

GloriFi™ announced on July 20th 2022 its plan to go public via a business combination with DHC Acquisition Corp. ("DHC"). Once the proposed transaction closes, the Company will potentially trade on the Nasdaq under the requested ticker symbol "GLRI".

The GloriFi™ website proudly displays GloriFi's™ pro-freedom, pro-family, pro-America, pro-capitalism values. The financial lifestyle app is available for download via the Apple App Store.

About GloriFi

GloriFi™ is an unapologetically pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-capitalism technology company, offering best-in-class financial products empowering members to put their money where their values are and preserve the Country they believe in. Membership is free through the state-of-the-art financial lifestyle app offering personalized, aggregated content, market data and financial insights to help members make better decisions amidst a challenging economy.

