MTE: THE NEXT-GENERATION WELLNESS DRINK

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MTE (More Than Energy) announced today the launch of its 2 oz shot, created to boost both daily energy and cognitive function, but without excessive caffeine – an innovation in the category. Formulated as a daily supplement to boost quality of life, the formula features a patented nootropic that has all the energy benefits of caffeine but without any of the common side effects. Users can expect a boost of feel-good energy, relaxed mood, calm focus, stress resilience and more. MTE is exclusively available at www.getmte.com in 4, 12 and 24 packs, for single purchase ($5/bottle) or a monthly subscription ($4.25/bottle)

Replacing excessive caffeine was paramount to the brand's philosophy of supporting energy in the greater context of holistic wellness, which considers things like mood, motivation, focus, and stress response and their effects on daily wellbeing. "Excessive caffeine can support energy in the short term, but it often exacerbates the underlying cause of why we need a boost in the first place," said Jeff Boyd, Co-Founder of MTE. "We formulated MTE to get users off the hamster wheel by supporting all of these things, with benefits that accumulate," added Boyd.

"To this point, it's been all or nothing," said Boyd. "Every energy drink, even the 'healthy' ones, have excessive caffeine, which significantly limits their ability to provide other benefits. Others overcorrect and are unable to effectively support energy." MTE, an acronym for "More Than Energy," was created to do both. "It's why MTE as a daily supplement can be a game changer," added Boyd.

MTE was founded with the goal of helping to improve quality of life with many of its ingredients offering cumulative benefits. In all, over a dozen benefits to well-being are boosted and supported by the shot's proprietary combination of five adaptogens, four nootropics and two superfoods:

Ashwaganda - Likely the most celebrated adaptogen in all of botanical medicine. Known to boost energy and balance stress levels, it also promotes relaxation.

Spirulina - One of the most nutrient-dense foods on the planet, historically treasured for being rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, with half its weight coming from protein.

Siberian Ginseng - An adaptogen whose use dates back over 2000 years, and is traditionally used to boost energy reserves and immune performance.

Holy Basil - A sacred superfood, famous for boosting immunity and balancing the biochemical impact of stress.

Amaranth - A superfood used as currency by the Mayans, it has recently gained popularity with high performance athletes.

Maca - A cruciferous vegetable related to broccoli and kale, it supports stress response by maintaining energy levels and mood.

L-Theanine - Amino acid found in plant and fungal species that has been shown to promote relaxation without drowsiness.

Teacrine® - Chemically equivalent to an alkaloid found in green tea, it is structurally similar to caffeine, and has been shown to increase energy and focus without habituation. 1 2

GABA - An amino acid that acts as the main balancing neurotransmitter in humans, which relaxes you from a cellular level.

A ffron® - A premium saffron ingredient standardized to 3.5% Lepticrosalides™. Conclusions from double blind studies have noted increased mood, reduced anxiety and managed stress without side effects. 3

InnovaTea® - A unique, naturally derived source of caffeine extracted from fermented Camellia sinensis (tea leaves).

"We are not an energy drink that sprinkled in a healthy ingredient or two for effect. We are a wellness drink that supports energy because it is an important component of overall wellness," said Scott McDonald, Co-Founder, who suggests MTE as a daily supplement.

About More Than Energy

MTE sits uniquely at the intersection of the energy drink and wellness market, representing a paradigm shift for today's more health conscious, savvy consumers. The 2oz liquid shot uses 11 adaptogens, nootropics and superfoods to promote better energy, a relaxed mood, improved focus, and greater stress resilience, among other benefits. MTE is only available at www.getmte.com . Learn more at www.getmte.com , or follow on Instagram at @get_mte .

