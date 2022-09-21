Honeywell Names Lucian Boldea, President and CEO Performance Materials and Technologies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Lucian Boldea, 51, has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer for Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) segment, effective October 3, 2022. Boldea will succeed Vimal Kapur, who was promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer of Honeywell in July 2022. Boldea and Kapur will work together closely on the transition over the next several weeks.

Boldea joins Honeywell from Eastman Chemical where he was the Executive Vice President of Additives & Functional products and Chemical Intermediates. Since joining Eastman in 1997, Boldea held a variety of leadership roles within the company, including Technology Director for Performance Chemicals and Intermediates, Director of Corporate Growth platforms, and Vice President and General Manager of Specialty Plastics.

"We are excited to have Lucian join Honeywell to lead the continued growth and innovation of our PMT business," said Kapur. "His extensive experience in the chemical industry and proven track record will be an asset to the organization as we continue to develop and launch new technologies and further expand our sustainability offerings."

Honeywell's PMT business develops process technologies, automation solutions, advanced materials, and industrial software. The PMT business currently has 20,000 employees and operates in more than 100 countries globally.

Boldea holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from the University of West Florida, a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Florida and an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

This release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we or our management intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. The forward-looking statements included in this release are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to economic, competitive, governmental, and technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services and prices. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results, developments and business decisions may differ from those envisaged by such forward-looking statements. We identify the principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

