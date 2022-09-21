Barcodes Group Launches New AirTrack Industrial Printer and Wireless Rugged Scanner

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Barcodes Group launched new data capture products under its AirTrack brand: the AirTrack IP-2A Industrial Printer and the AirTrack R2 Series Wireless Bluetooth Rugged Scanner. Both products provide high quality data capture, exceptional durability, and a competitive price.

"With the IP-2A, R2, and R2-E expansions to the AirTrack line, Barcodes is committed to providing heavy duty, high volume industrial environments with solutions that maximize productivity as well as savings on the bottom line," remarks Todd Muscato, Chief Digital Officer for Barcodes Group. "We're thrilled to offer new AirTrack printers and scanners as an alternative choice in a continually challenging global market where data capture hardware inventory is limited."

The AirTrack IP-2A industrial printer is built with a rugged, die-cast aluminum base designed for heavy-duty industrial thermal printing in warehouses, distribution centers, and fulfillment sites. The new AirTrack printer is supported by a huge selection of label sizes, materials, and colors and a dedicated services team. More benefits of the IP-2A include:

Rapid print speeds up to 14" per second

Exceptionally precise print quality at 203, 300, or 600 dpi

Reduced downtime from early warning self-diagnostic system

The AirTrack R2 Series Wireless Rugged Scanners combine omnidirectional reading capabilities with reliable, long-term operation – even in the harshest industrial environments. With both the standard range R2 scanner and the extended range AirTrack R2-E, you can expect the following:

Consistent, accurate barcode scanning, regardless of resolution or orientation

Long scan distances ranging from close contact to 65 feet or more depending on model

Repeated drops, shocks, and indoor/outdoor usage are no match for its rugged design

"We're very excited about the launch of the R2, R2-E, and IP-2A," says Dan Nettesheim, CEO of Barcodes Group. "AirTrack's expansion to heavy duty industrial data capture solutions gives organizations an additional set of productivity tools without the price tag or wait times of similar offerings."

The AirTrack R2, R2-E, and IP-2A are available to order now.

ABOUT BARCODES GROUP

Barcodes Group provides end-to-end technology solutions that improve mobility, visibility, and automation for organizations across the globe. With 25+ years of experience and partnerships with leading technology manufacturers, Barcodes Group delivers exceptional product, software, and services to help businesses navigate a world in motion. Key technology platforms include enterprise mobility, automated vision and labeling, RFID, warehouse robotics, access control systems, and more.

Barcodes Group has brought together the leading data capture solutions retailers, including Barcodes, Inc., and OCR Canada. For more information, please visit www.barcodesinc.com.

ABOUT AIRTRACK

Barcodes Group's AirTrack line of printers, scanners, mobile computers and a wide variety of labels and ribbons has been expanded to cover heavy-duty industrial environments and software that allows items to be easily assigned and tracked to either a location or person. AirTrack provides world-class data capture hardware (and now software) at a competitive price. Visit www.airtrack.com for more information.

