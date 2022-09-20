ReflexAI launches alongside U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs funding to provide AI-powered technology in underserved sectors including public safety and crisis response.

Innovative tools increase quality and decrease cost in organizations that focus on some of the most time-sensitive moments in a person's life.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReflexAI, a technology company providing AI-powered tools to public safety, crisis response, and healthcare organizations, launched today under the leadership of cofounders Sam Dorison and John Callery. The company also announced funding as a selected finalist in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs accelerator program, Mission Daybreak.

ReflexAI's core products include simulators that can be used to train new staff who respond to calls and text/chat messages from individuals in time-sensitive moments, including 911 operators, crisis line counselors, and call center workers. Simulators can also be used as part of professional development offerings to train experienced staff on new scenarios such as pandemic response. ReflexAI also develops evaluation tools to enable quality assurance across 100% of interactions and provide immediate feedback to frontline staff so they can continue to improve.

"ReflexAI is focused on providing technology solutions that have measurable impact, improving quality and reducing cost in sectors that support people in critical moments," said Dorison. "We believe that every organization should have access to the most innovative tools, particularly ones serving vulnerable communities."

Callery and Dorison previously oversaw the deployment of training simulator technology at The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people. The crisis contact simulator received national recognition, including as one of TIME's 100 Best Inventions of 2021.

"We know how transformative these tools can be, and we're inspired to bring them to partners around the world who are doing such impactful, mission-driven work'' said Callery. "This technology is at the leading edge, but we have already proven its impact and are thrilled to bring it to even more organizations in tailored but easy-to-use ways."

Leadership team

ReflexAI is led by founders Sam Dorison (Chief Executive Officer) and John Callery (Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer). They are national leaders in developing and deploying technology in sensitive settings. Both previously served as leaders at The Trevor Project and have been advisors to countless technology companies and public health organizations.

Responsible technology

ReflexAI meets the highest ethical standards in the development and deployment of its products. Investments include extensive user research and product development anchored in user-centric design. The organization also works with independent experts including ethicists and clinicians at all stages of the product development cycle.

About ReflexAI

ReflexAI brings the best in machine learning and natural language processing to mission-driven, people-centric organizations via innovative tools that transform how they train, develop, and empower their frontline teams.

Mission Daybreak

Mission Daybreak, formerly known as the Suicide Prevention Grand Challenge, is a $20 million grand challenge to reduce Veteran suicides. Mission Daybreak builds on VA's long history of advancing health innovation to create an entire ecosystem of support for innovators and their solutions. The challenge offers $20 million in non-dilutive funding as well as non-monetary resources.

