Genuine Marketing Group Inc. Announces Stock Symbol Change and Appointment of Company Attorney and Board Member

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) announces the official change of its stock symbol to GMGZ and appointment of Tobi Mathews to Company Attorney and Board Member. Following the August 11th completed merger with The World Poker Store Inc. and name change, the company started trading as GMGZ on September 13. Mr. Mathews previously served as overseas legal representative for the company and assumes his board member and company attorney position immediately.

With more than three decades as an English Solicitor, Tobi has practiced in the offshore international transaction structuring environment since 1988. As a founding partner of Lovell Jackson Mathews which subsequently became Channel House Trustees Limited and then Capita Trustees Limited, Tobi has served as acting director and specialist advisor to a number of public companies in connection with the negotiation of trade agreements relating to the intellectual property and tech aspects of their businesses. Currently providing his specialist knowledge and expertise in structuring and management in connection aviation, oil exploration, intellectual property matters and hedge funds through his own consultancy company Lateral 4T Limited, Tobi is also a founder shareholder of Ortac (AOC) Limited a commercial aircraft operator based in Jersey. Tobi will focus his efforts on company trade agreements and use of the company's proprietary ZPTAG services across all facets of Genuine Marketing Group's growth strategy. As an integral part of GMG's international expansion, Mr. Mathews will also facilitate and ensure compliance and execution in multiple jurisdictions.

Genuine Marketing Group CEO, Chuck Chastain stated, "With today's complicated legal environment, we knew we needed someone with both IP and International expertise to head up our legal division. Coupled with his obvious business acumen, Tobi is the perfect fit and a welcome addition to our board."

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain, ZPTAG puts the power of anti-counterfeit technology in the hands of consumers direct from the shopping Aisle.

