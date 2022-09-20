The Equip Exposition Buzz: What People are Already Talking About

See UTVs That Tow Like Trucks, Robots that Mow, Drones That Plot Landscapes & More

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, draws landscapers, dealers, manufacturers and others to see—and test firsthand— new equipment, intriguing innovations and new technologies in their industry. This year's show, held October 18-21 at the Kentucky Exposition Center, will be no exception. This blockbuster show will offer a wealth of new experiences and products in 2022.

"We've redesigned big parts of the show," says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns Equip Exposition. "From expanding the UTV track to establishing an on-site coffee shop, from sessions that address big concerns like landscaper equipment mandates in California, to bringing in top-level entertainment like Trace Adkins—it's all here this year."

Hailed as the sixth largest trade show in the United States with more than 20,000 attendees, nearly 1,000 exhibits and a 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard, Equip Expo recently announced that exhibit space has sold out for this year.

"Registration to attend is still open, however," says Kiser. "… and if you're in the outdoor industry, you're not going to want to miss this year."

Here are the ten intriguing things to experience at Equip Exposition 2022:

#1 – See the most cutting-edge outdoor power equipment in the expanded Outdoor Demo Yard. Now open all three days of the show, the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard is where attendees can see how technology is changing and impacting the equipment they use every day. Battery, electric, gas and robotics products are ready for attendees to drive, dig, mow, mulch, cut, saw and more in the outdoor area. Test out the latest equipment before investing in it for your business, and talk face-to-face with manufacturers.

#2 – Hop into a flight simulator in the Drone Zone. See how drones are revolutionizing landscape planning and monitoring right on the exhibit floor. Test your ability in the simulator, then step into The Zone and fly a drone. A two-day, 13-hour course (additional cost) will equip you for the Part 107 Remote Pilot Certification exam that is necessary for commercial drone use.

#3 – Drive around the expanded UTV Test Track in a new UTV that can tow even bigger loads than before. Put the latest UTVs through their paces on curves, hills, rocks, bumps and a little water and mud - and find out how they handle a big load. Attendees driving UTVs must be at least age 16 and have a valid driver's license.

#4 – Glimpse the future (and be ready for it) by learning how regulatory changes in California will change what types of power equipment can be used in that state – and what it means for the rest of us. What's happening on the west coast will have far reaching impacts on the industry. At the California Equation, hear from a panel of experts to learn how they're adapting to changing regulations in California that affect what equipment can be sold and used—and what can't.

#5 – Hang out with the lawn influencers you listen to on YouTube and other channels. Influencer Live will be a high-energy event on Thursday at 8:00 a.m. in the Event Center. It combines the largest gathering of industry professionals at Equip Expo and the conversational elements of an interactive, live podcast with some of the industry's biggest names into one action-packed space.

#6 – Learn from the top hardscape installers in the U.S. Now everyone wants a patio and outdoor kitchen, and hardscape offerings can massively boost your bottom line. So why not learn from the best? Get profit-boosting tips and up your hardscape installation game at live demos in the Hardscape House. And don't miss the HNA Installer Championship Competition. Admission to HNA is included for all Equip Expo attendees.

#7 – Learn the ins and outs of tree care. Using a real tree to demonstrate climbing and tree care techniques, professional instructors will work aloft over Freedom Hall (also home to fabulous food options). Learn first-hand about climbing systems, work positioning, pruning, rigging and more. Sponsored by STIHL Inc., in collaboration with the Davey Tree Expert Company and the Women's Tree Climbing Workshop. All Freedom Hall arborist demonstrations are included with your trade show pass.

#8 – Get your daily steps in and enjoy sweeping views of the Ohio River and Louisville's Great Lawn at the first Mulligan's 5K Fun Run & Walk. This inaugural event, sponsored by Ariens, will take runners (and anyone who wants to walk) over Louisville's Big Four Pedestrian Bridge on Wednesday, October 19 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Raise funds to benefit the Kentucky Humane Society at this event as well as spend time with colleagues while getting a little pre-show exercise and fresh air.

#9 – Get inside secrets on marketing, hiring, sales, keeping great employees, purchasing and more from landscapers who know the challenges you face. Gather with Equip Expo attendees on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at ENERGIZE, an event offering a candid and motivational conversation with landscapers. The industry's leading voices will give their first-hand perspectives on the thorniest issues facing all landscaping entrepreneurs.

#10 – Rock out at Fourth Street Live! to country legend Trace Adkins and top-notch entertainment during the Equip Expo Concert Series. It's not all work. Have some fun! Sponsored by STIHL and Belgard, house band favorite, The Crashers take the stage at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. Country music legend Trace Adkins performs on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. Admission is included for all attendees.

Check out the full program at www.equipexposition.com and download the Equip Exposition app, sponsored by Husqvarna, to plan your schedule.

