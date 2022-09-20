DFW to Host Association for Manufacturing Excellence International Conference

The largest lean manufacturing conference in the world will meet in-person to share best practices for the first time since 2019

DALLAS and ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) is pleased to share that over 1,200 manufacturing practitioners will gather for the AME 2022 International Conference, taking place Oct. 17-20 in Dallas. The 38th annual AME International Conference offers attendees the opportunity to gain new insights on best-in-class industry practices, as well as the opportunity to learn directly from world-renowned lean leaders and thinkers.

Those interested in attending the AME 2022 International Conference can register online at https://www.ame.org/ame-dallas-2022 . Registration grants access to inspiring keynotes, interactive sessions and presentations by practitioners, and best practice tours of companies with manufacturing facilities in the Dallas area.

"We're excited to be holding our first in-person conference since Covid turned everything we thought we knew as an industry on its head," said Kimberlee A. Humphrey, AME President and CEO. "This is a chance for business leaders and operational excellence practitioners to share best practices around production, supply chains, scaling digital technology, automation, and more."

Each of the speakers will offer a unique take on the conference theme, "Embrace Disruption." Attendees will be encouraged to realize the power of disruption, from advancing technology, diverse and inclusive thinking, a desire for purpose and sustainability, and a holistic enterprise-wide picture.

Keynote speakers will include:

Larry Culp , GE Chairman and CEO

Bhavana Bartholf , Microsoft Commercial Solution Areas Global Head Digital & Sales Strategy

Paolo Dal Cin, Raytheon Technologies SVP of Operations and Supply Chain

Michael Lamach , Trane Technologies Executive Chair (Former CEO)

Gary S. Michel , JELD-WEN, Inc. Chairman (Former President and CEO)

Participants have the opportunity to see industry leaders' facilities on both in-person and virtual tours. They will see hands-on tools and skills in action and discover best practices and lessons learned from each site's lean journey. Tours of manufacturing facilities in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex include:

Bombardier Aviation and Aerospace

JELD-WEN, Inc.

Medtronic Powered Surgical Solutions

Peterbilt Motors Company

RECARO Airport Seating

Wabtec Corporation

Epiroc Drilling Solutions

"It's a great pleasure to show our industry colleagues the Bombardier Center for Excellence in the greater DFW area, where we manufacture the Smooth Flex Wing for our Global aircraft," said Tony Curry, Bombardier Aerospace General Manager. "Along the way, Bombardier team members will share best practices around their transition into a lean-run factory. Participants will meet over 100 graduates of the Bombardier Aviation Apprentice Program, a U.S. Department of Labor accredited program that provides graduates with full-time employment at the facility."

To see the complete lineup of speakers, tours, and sessions, visit https://www.ame.org/ame-dallas-2022 .

"I'm proud and excited that so many incredible companies have enthusiastically agreed to host tours for conference participants – both in the DFW and virtually," said Richard Lebovitz, LeanDNA CEO and a board member and conference tour organizer for this year's AME conference. "As a Texas-based company, it brings me great pride to showcase the state-of-the-art facilities and practices of manufacturing right here in our home state."

To interview an AME spokesperson or to request a press pass for the AME 2022 International

Conference, contact Darlene King at dking@ame.org .

About the Association for Manufacturing Excellence

Since its founding in 1985, the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME) has grown into the premier not-for-profit organization for the exchange of enterprise excellence knowledge. The association's 4,000 members come together through practitioner-to-practitioner experiences to explore lean thinking and other operational improvement methods, exchange best practices, and network. Through engaging workshops, plant tours, summits, and industry-leading conferences, AME members discover and implement new continuous improvement strategies in order to share, learn and grow. For more information, visit ame.org .

View original content:

SOURCE Association for Manufacturing Excellence