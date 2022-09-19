Ruby's New Operating System Puts More Business Information at Receptionists' Fingertips--Enabling Authentic Brand-Building Interactions

The new Receptionist Operating System empowers virtual receptionists to seamlessly shapeshift as they deliver exceptional customer experiences for each of the 14,000+ small businesses Ruby supports.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruby.com, the premier provider of virtual receptionist and chat services for more than 14,000 U.S. businesses, has launched a new proprietary Receptionist Operating System, or ROS, enabling more advanced interaction capabilities between callers or website chatters and Ruby's receptionists while delivering more efficient, accurate, and scalable service for Ruby customers.

Ruby® logo (PRNewsfoto/Ruby) (PRNewswire)

The new system is a gamechanger for Ruby as it continues to scale business operations to support more small businesses across a variety of industries. ROS is a next-generation, lightweight browser application that is accessible from anywhere—enabling Ruby to embrace a flexible work-from-home model, open new labor markets, and provide more flexible scheduling for receptionists. The result is higher receptionist satisfaction, lower turnover, accelerated time-to-hire, and expedited training and onboarding of new receptionists—yielding better caller experiences and ultimately, helping small businesses thrive.

ROS uplevels Ruby's robust feature offering to improve the company's already market-leading experience for its customers. New features include expanded FAQs, interactive maps and directions, live weather, local time zones, and more—all standard with Ruby's services. Receptionists can also gather more information with a caller or chatter through advanced data capture features. With more customer information at their fingertips, receptionists can provide highly personalized caller experiences—truly making Ruby part of a small business's team.

ROS also includes a new integrations layer, which further enables Ruby to connect to and share information securely with our customers for use in their day-to-day systems.

The new application is one piece of Ruby's proprietary technology stack, which enables Ruby to deliver market-leading speed to answer which captures more opportunities for customers helping them maintain a healthy and predictable business and meet new demand for growth.

In the words of Stephanie Copeland Weber, Ruby's president and chief operating officer, technology is just part of the solution—it's the tech combined with Ruby's award-winning training and unmatched talent that creates the optimal environment for service excellence.

"Customers today expect instant, on-demand engagement, and that's what our proprietary technology supports," said Copeland Weber. "The new application boosts our efficiency and, when combined with our award-winning customer service, ensures our customers realize a meaningful return on their partnership with Ruby while we help them build their brand."

Businesses can learn more about Ruby's industry-leading virtual receptionist technology and team by visiting Ruby's website.

About Ruby

Ruby® is a U.S.-based live virtual receptionist and chat specialist company that creates meaningful connections and maximizes opportunities for businesses, empowering them to freely pursue their purpose and, in turn, cultivate diverse and thriving local economies. Trusted by more than 14,000 businesses, Ruby helps meet today's customer demand for quick answers and personalized service, 24/7, 365 days a year. Founded in 2003, Ruby has earned national and global recognition with honors such as a 2022 Gold Stevie for Customer Service Employer of the Year, designation from Fortune magazine as a Best Small Company to Work For in the U.S., inclusion in the Inc. Best Workplaces, and repeat Great Places to Work rankings. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829. Follow along with @callruby on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Nicole Morales, Director, Brand & Content

nicole.morales@ruby.com

866-611-7829

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ruby