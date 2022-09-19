Hamilton Lane Expands Footprint Across Southeast Asia

Appoints Kerrine Koh as Head of Southeast Asia

Executes strategic investment in Singapore -based digital investment platform StashAway

Developments reflect the private markets firm's continued expansion in the region and ongoing commitment to developing innovative solutions for investors throughout Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced that it has expanded its presence in Singapore, appointing Kerrine Koh to lead the firm's office there, and partnering with Singapore-based fintech investment platform StashAway, furthering its commitment to enabling access to the private markets for a broader set of investors.

Ms Koh joins Hamilton Lane as Managing Director within the firm's Client Solutions group, where she will be leading business development efforts and managing existing client relationships across Southeast Asia. She brings a wealth of industry experience and strong local knowledge, having joined from BlackRock where she served for last 12 years in various capacities. She most recently served as the Head of Alternatives Distribution for Southeast Asia, where she was responsible for distribution strategy and client engagements for the firm's alternative investment product suite.

Prior to that, she was the head of Institutional Client Business for Southeast Asia. She received a MSc degree in Applied Finance from Singapore Management University and a BA degree, with first class honors, in Economics from the National University of Singapore. She is also a CFA and CAIA charter holder. Her appointment marks Singapore as the latest in a growing number of the firm's offices led by senior women, which today include Milan, San Diego, Singapore, Stockholm, Tel Aviv and Tokyo.

"Southeast Asia is growing rapidly and over the coming years, many investors will need to broaden or deepen their access to private markets, to order enhance their investment portfolios." said Ms Koh. "We hope to bring Hamilton Lane's scale, data-driven edge and innovative approach in private markets investing to better serve our clients' evolving needs in this region."

"We are thrilled to welcome Kerrine to our team as we further develop our presence and offering for both institutional and private wealth investors throughout the key region of Southeast Asia," said Juan Delgado-Moreira, Vice Chairman and Head of Asia. "Kerrine will be central to serving our growing client base, building long-term relationships and partnerships throughout the region and continuing to find innovative ways to serve investors of all sizes."

The firm also announced a partnership with and balance sheet investment into StashAway, a data-driven digital wealth management platform through which retail and accredited investors across Asia and the MENA region can access a variety of financial planning and portfolio management tools. The company offers products designed to assist with cash management, income generation, long-term capital appreciation and financial planning with accredited investors able to access private market investments through Stashaway Reserve.

The announcement comes as Hamilton Lane continues to expand its digital asset platform, having recently appointed Victor Jung as Head of Digital Assets and partnered with Singapore-based digital securities exchange ADDX to offer tokenized access to the firm's Global Private Assets Fund. The Fund is accessible to ADDX investors at a minimum ticket size of $10,000 and has generated strong interest thus far.

The ADDX partnership and subsequent balance sheet investment made Hamilton Lane one of the earliest major private markets firms to tokenize a fund, and reflect the firm's long-standing commitment to identifying and investing in innovative technology solutions as a means of solving for some of the traditional pain points in the asset class. In addition to ADDX, recent investments have included alternative investment platforms iCapital and CAIS, ESG technology platform Novata and wealth management fintech platform TIFIN.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 540 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $832 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $108 billion in discretionary assets and more than $724 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

View original content:

SOURCE Hamilton Lane