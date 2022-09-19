ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS' 2022 FOOD & NUTRITION CONFERENCE & EXPO™ TO BE HELD OCTOBER 8 -11 IN ORLANDO, FLA.

CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics will host the 2022 Food & Nutrition Conference & ExpoTM October 8 to 11 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Nutrition and dietetics professionals will address key health issues at the 2022 Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™.

Registered dietitian nutritionists, nutrition and dietetic technicians, registered, nutrition science researchers, policy makers, health care providers and industry leaders from around the world are expected to participate in more than 100 cutting-edge nutrition science research and education presentations, panel discussions and poster presentations. In addition, attendees can explore the Expo Hall to engage with exhibitors.

"We are excited to host this year's annual conference in person after hosting virtually for the last two years in response to safety considerations due to the COVID-19 pandemic," says registered dietitian nutritionist and Academy President Ellen R. Shanley. "This year's conference will enable us to return to a collaborative atmosphere where experts in nutrition and dietetics can address key issue affecting the health of all Americans."

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, the Academy will offer a curated package of educational sessions in a virtual component available for live streaming and on-demand access until May 31, 2023.

World-renowned nutrition and health experts will convene in Orlando to explore the latest advances in medical nutrition therapy, healthcare technology, nutrition services access and opportunity. In addition, attendees will learn about products and services from exhibiting companies highlighting the latest and greatest trends and offerings in food, nutrition and health.

The Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ also is the news media's best annual opportunity to hear directly from leading sources on the latest in nutrition science research and its everyday applications; developments in policy and legislation; education trends; and the hottest and newest products to hit the marketplace. Accredited members of the media will be able to conduct interviews with the Academy's network of national spokespeople.

To request media credentials and learn more, visit the Press Room Guidelines page. There will be no on-site registration due to COVID precautions.

Keynote speakers at the main general sessions include (all times Eastern):

Saturday, October 8 ( 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ): Opening Session . The keynote speaker is entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Draymond John . From FUBU to television, John breaks down the core tenets of his success story into tangible takeaways that he calls his 5 S.H.A.R.K. Points . From FUBU to television, John breaks down the core tenets of his success story into tangible takeaways that he calls his

Monday, October 10 ( 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ): Member Showcase . The keynote speaker is Ginger Kerrick , the first Latina director of NASA Mission Control. Kerrick, a 30-year veteran of the Johnson Space Center, has led NASA teams through multiple changes and challenges including the launch of the international Space Station, the loss of the Columbia and the transition to commercial spaceflight. She will help attendees emerge as change agents for their companies and organizations. Kerrick, a 30-year veteran of the Johnson Space Center, has led NASA teams through multiple changes and challenges including the launch of the international Space Station, the loss of theand the transition to commercial spaceflight. She will help attendees emerge as change agents for their companies and organizations.

Tuesday, October 11 ( 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. ): Closing Session. The keynote speaker is world-renowned philanthropist and chef José Andrés. With his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen, Andrés works to find smart solutions to hunger and poverty around the world, focusing on health, education and jobs. He will share stories and images from his travels and will discuss how food can be used to empower communities and strengthen economies. . With his nonprofit organization World Central Kitchen, Andrés works to find smart solutions to hunger and poverty around the world, focusing on health, education and jobs. He will share stories and images from his travels and will discuss how food can be used to empower communities and strengthen economies.

Eligible journalists are welcome and encouraged to cover the Academy's Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo™ meeting. To request media credentials and learn more, visit the Press Room Guidelines page. There will be no on-site registration due to COVID precautions.

Representing more than 112,000 credentialed nutrition and dietetics practitioners, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals. The Academy is committed to improving the nation's health and advancing the profession of dietetics through research, education and advocacy. Visit the Academy at www.eatright.org.

