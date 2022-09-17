Presenting Mother Earth Vinegar, the First and Only Organic Apple Cider Vinegar Superfood Tea Pods

LA CANADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother Earth Vinegar, best known for introducing organic apple cider vinegar with "the mother" in Costco, is launching the first and only organic apple cider vinegar superfood tea pods to retailers across the United States. These k-pods come in six delicious flavors: Snappy Ginger Lemon Savory, Apple Blueberry Of My Eye, It Takes Two To Apple Mango, My Main Squeeze Orange Peel Basil, Passion-ate About Green Tea and Sweet Dreams Are Chamomile Tea. The pods are a perfect organic blend of apple cider vinegar, dried fruit and herbs. These organic apple cider vinegar pods are kosher, caffeine-free, plant-based and recyclable. They also provide antioxidants and a natural boost of energy. All of the k-pods are Keurig 2.0 compatible.

People enjoy the health benefits they get when drinking traditional organic apple cider vinegar – But enjoy the taste. The organic apple cider vinegar Super food herbal brews and traditional tea pods taste delicious, easy to brew, and convenience in mind. The result is they taste like tea and not like vinegar, Keurig compatible. (PRNewswire)

"We listened to our health conscious customers. They want the health benefits they get when drinking organic apple cider vinegar – however, they did not enjoy the taste. We invented the organic apple cider vinegar superfood brews and teas with delicious taste, ease, and convenience in mind. The result is they taste like tea and not like vinegar," said Mother Earth Vinegar President Sandi Enriquez who has launched three national organic vinegar brands during her career.

By inventing unique products with delicious flavors, Mother Earth has re-envisioned what it means to be an organic vinegar company. Mother Earth Essentials Superfood Tea Pods have been featured in: POPSUGAR, Men's Health, and Insider. The success of Mother Earth organic vinegar has attracted retailers such as Costco US, Costco Canada, Costco Mexico, Publix, Kroger and Wegmans. A 12 pack of pods have a suggested retail price of $12.99. The complete line of Mother Earth products is available on Amazon and at motherearthvinegar.com .

About

Mother Earth Vinegar is an innovative organic vinegar brand on a mission to completely redefine how customers use and consume organic apple cider vinegar. Mother Earth offers: organic apple cider vinegar, organic red wine vinegar, organic white distilled vinegar, and organic superfood tea pods. For more information, visit motherearthvinegar.com and follow us on instagram @motherearthorganicvinegar.

