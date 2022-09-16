Wounded Warrior Project Adds New Leaders to Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) announced today the elections of Kristen Robinson Darcy, chief operating officer (COO) and head of services and operations of Fidelity Charitable®, and Jeff Dolven, president and CEO of Skookum Contract Services, to its board of directors. Both are new to WWP's all-volunteer board.

Wounded Warrior Project elected Kristen Robinson Darcy and Jeff Dolven to its volunteer board of directors. (PRNewswire)

Robinson brings 15 years of experience at Fidelity, including expertise in digital transformation, marketing, operations, and service. Since 2018, she's been the chief operating officer at Fidelity Charitable, an independent public charity with a donor-advised program. In that capacity, she has helped donors support more than 350,000 nonprofit organizations with more than $60 billion in grants. Before joining Fidelity, she served in executive positions at several corporations and start-up companies. She is a graduate of the Sloan Business School at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where she recently chaired their Alumni Board of Directors. Robinson is no stranger to veterans' concerns; she is surrounded by family members who have served and has seen firsthand how impactful organizations such as WWP can be to this underserved population of heroes and their families.

Dolven, as CEO at Skookum, leads more than 1,300 employees in facilities management, logistics, and aerospace manufacturing. As the leader of a diverse workforce at Skookum, Dolven grew the workforce and increased its percentage of veteran workers, including those with service-related disabilities. More than one third of Skookum's employees are veterans. Dolven served as a U.S. Naval officer in its Civil Engineering Corps after graduating from the United States Naval Academy.

"Kristen and Jeff will bring great perspectives and expertise to our board of directors," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "As advocates for veteran employment, charitable causes, and donors, they will help further our mission to honor and empower wounded warriors."

WWP also bids farewell to Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Rick Tryon and CSM (Ret.) Alonzo Smith, who served wounded veterans and WWP with honor over the past seven and four years, respectively. They are concluding their terms on WWP's board and have been superb in connecting WWP's mission with countless service members and families, as well as providing strategic direction for the organization.

WWP's board comprises individuals with experience in military, business, nonprofit, government, and medical fields. The board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience, and perspectives necessary to fulfill its support of WWP's mission to honor and empower wounded warriors.

Learn more about WWP's board.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Wounded Warrior Project(R) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project