ulrich medical USA® Announces Corporate Relocation to Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ulrich medical USA, Inc., a privately held medical device company focused on developing and commercializing musculoskeletal implant technologies in the United States, today announced it will relocate its US headquarters to Plano, Texas. Its current location is in Chesterfield, Missouri.

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex was an easy choice to support our growth initiatives.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports ulrich medical USA's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers and distributors achieve new heights and beyond," said President and CEO, Hans Stover.

The combination of the recent Sales Agency Agreement with a premier global orthopedic leader and continued organic growth are driving the need for a larger facility. Therefore, the decision was made to expand in a more business-friendly environment like that of Texas. The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex was an easy choice, as it has an abundance of well-educated, talented people and attractive communities which should support ulrich medical USA's growth objectives for years to come. The company will begin transitioning its headquarters to Plano in the first quarter of 2023.

About ulrich Medical USA

ulrich medical USA is privately held, celebrating its 110th year as a family-owned company. Recognized as a leader in vertebral body replacement, ulrich is dedicated to remaining independent and continuing to develop a complete spine solutions portfolio that results in superior patient outcomes for years to come. ulrich medical's global headquarters is in Ulm, Germany.

