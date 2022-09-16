EXUMA Biotech to Present at the 2022 Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference and to Participate in the 7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXUMA Biotech, Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing cell and gene immunotherapies for solid and hematological tumors, announced that pre-clinical data from its solid-tumor subcutaneous CAR therapy program will be presented at the virtual 2022 Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference: Discovery to Mainstream Oncology hosted by the Center of Excellence in Immunology of the National Cancer Institute from September 15 - 16, 2022. Additionally, EXUMA will participate in the 7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit organized by Hanson Wade from September 19-22, 2022, in Boston.

(PRNewsfoto/EXUMA Biotech Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"We are encouraged by the progress of EXUMA's novel cell and gene therapy platforms, which have the potential to address current challenges with cellular immunotherapies and provide for the next generation of CAR and TCR-based therapies. EXUMA is using advanced lentivectors designed to generate novel cellular therapeutics to treat cancer patients without the need for preparative, lymphodepleting chemotherapy. Our goal is to transform cellular immunotherapy by improving efficacy and safety while also reducing its time, cost, and complexity in order to bring these medicines broadly to patients with significant, unmet medical needs," said Sid Kerkar, M.D., VP, R&D, Oncology.

2022 Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy Conference: Discovery to Mainstream Oncology

(ncifrederick.cancer.gov/events/conferences/NCIImmunology2022)

Thursday & Friday, September 15-16, 2022

Participation: Virtual poster presentation with video recording

Title: In vivo generation of tumor-metabolism-regulated HER-2-specific CAR+ cells eradicate established HER2+ gastric carcinomas with the novel subcutaneous route of administration of CD3-directed lentivector-loaded lymphocytes

Presenters: Dr. Fred Vigant and Dr. Sid Kerkar, Vice President, Research & Development, Oncology

Access: https://ncifrederick.cancer.gov/events/conferences/sites/default/files/inline-files/2022-NCI-OralAbstract-EXUMA-3mins-finalv2.mp4

7th Annual CAR-TCR Summit, Engineering a Disease-Free World

(www.car-tcr-summit.com)

Date: September 20-22, 2022

Participation: Discovery Track

Session Chair: Dr. Sid Kerkar, Vice President, Research & Development, Oncology

Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Participation: Logistics Track Presentation

Title: Transitioning to Electronic Systems: Electronic Batch Record, LIMS, & System Integration

Details: Discussion on transition of paper systems to federally-compliant, electronic systems, including successes and challenges along the way, and electronic system validation strategy and data integrity audits

Presenter: Michelle Andraza, Senior Director of Global Quality Assurance

Time: 12:15 PM ET

Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Participation: Manufacturing Track Presentation

Title: Subcutaneous Generation of Synthetic Lymph Nodes for the In Vivo Production of CAR-TaNK Cells

Details: Overview of EXUMA Biotech's novel, viral engineering technologies and manufacturing processes to enable the in vivo generation of CAR-TaNK cells through a subcutaneous injection

Presenter: Dr. Sid Kerkar, Vice President, Research and Development, Oncology

Time: 5:15 PM ET

About EXUMA Biotech

EXUMA Biotech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of novel cell and gene platform immunotherapies for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors. The company is leveraging a global R&D footprint to advance product candidates designed to have reduced cost and complexity with increased safety, efficacy, and scalability compared to existing cell therapies. For more information, visit exumabio.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter (@ExumaBiotech).

Contact

Gregory R. Wade, Ph.D.

Chief Business Officer and Head of Finance

gwade@exumabio.com

