Wounded Warrior Project Brings Veterans to Capitol Hill to Advocate for Pro-Veteran Legislation

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) this week brought dozens of veterans from across America to the nation's capital to advocate for legislation to enhance support for women veterans, improve access to mental health care, and ensure medically retired veterans get all the benefits they earned during their military service.

"Over the past year, Congress has shown support for veterans' issues by passing the Honoring Our PACT Act, the Protecting Moms Who Served Act, and the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act," said Wounded Warrior Project CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "However, there is still an opportunity to address veterans' mental health needs, retirement benefits, and health care access for women veterans. Nearly 50 wounded warriors took to the Hill in Washington this week to ask elected officials for their support. I want to thank U.S. Senators, Representatives, and Congressional staff members for spending time with veterans this week."

Women warriors showed up in force to advocate for legislation pertaining to their specific needs. Twenty-five women veterans took part. In addition to meeting in small groups with members of Congress, the women heard from VA Chief of Staff Tanya Bradsher, attended a private roundtable discussion with the House of Representatives Congressional Women Veterans Task Force (Chairman Mark Takano, D-Calif.-41, and Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C.-1), and received an update on women's health initiatives from Kimberly Lahm, program director for Patient Advocacy & Experience, Women's, Child & Family Health Policy from the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs).

"Coming to Washington and making our voices heard on behalf of our fellow veterans has been a great honor, and it's an important way to continue serving," said U.S. Air Force veteran Bonnie Dorman of Anchorage, Alaska. "This week was just the beginning for me. I look forward to working alongside other veterans to continue educating elected officials on veterans' needs – in my local community and on Capitol Hill."

With just a few short months remaining before the 117th Congress concludes in early January, Wounded Warrior Project is continuing to push for passage of key legislation, including the VA Peer Support Enhancement for Military Sexual Trauma Survivors Act, the Major Richard Star Act, and the STRONG Veterans Act of 2022.

