THE SWAPPABLE BATTERIES MOTORCYCLE CONSORTIUM (SBMC) HAS GROWN FROM 4 TO 21 MEMBERS

NIU Technologies Joins SBMC and Commits to Advancing Global Swappable

Battery Technology Standards

BRUSSELS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in September 2021 by KTM, Honda, Piaggio and Yamaha, the Swappable Batteries Motorcycle Consortium (SBMC) has quickly grown to 21 members (and counting).

The mission of the SBMC is to accelerate the deployment of swappable battery systems by developing and promoting new common technical specifications towards global and open standardization. In its first six months, the consortium took essential steps at an incredible pace.

Its aim is to ensure full interoperability of swapping batteries to facilitate their application and boost sustainable mobility.

This is what emerged during the SBMC Summit held in July 2022, with 40 of its representatives convened at the KTM Motohall in Mattighofen, Austria. This event was the perfect occasion to reflect on the progress made over the corsortium's first semester of existence, and to set the scene for upcoming activities towards standardization.

The vision, strategy gand operations of the consortium were established across its members, the committees and working groups. The consortium was equipped with the proper tools and instruments to fulfill its ambitions. The set of relevant technical specifications was agreed upon, and the SBMC's work streams on prototyping and standardization were successfully kicked off. Strategic positions were also taken, among which are the acceptance of the SBMC as Formal Liaison Member to the CEN-CENELEC and membership in CEN-TC301 and CEN-CENELEC JTC-13.

The corsortium's constructive approach has enabled it to overcome the technical challenges of developing interconnected and compatible systems. The SBMC is on track to achieve its goals as planned, and can now count on the best available expertise in the world to do so.

The current members are: AVL, Ciklo, FIVE, Forsee Power, Hioki, Honda, Hyba, JAMA, Kawasaki, KTM, KYMCO, Niu, Piaggio, Polaris, Roki, Samsung, Sinbon, Sumitomo Electric, Suzuki, Swobbee, Vitesco, VeNetWork, Yamaha.

As member of the SBMC and a world leader in smart electric 2-wheeled mobility, NIU Technologies is committed to the mission of the consortium.

"We are dedicated to enhancing access to electric urban mobility through the creation of common standards for swappable batteries. We believe this technology is key to the adoption of sustainable 2-wheel city solutions by reducing charging times, extending vehicle range, and decreasing cost for end users" says Dr Yan Li, CEO of NIU Technologies.

ABOUT NIU TECHNOLOGIES

As the world's leader in two-wheeled electric vehicles, NIU is on a mission to redefine urban mobility and make life better. Available in more than 50 countries, NIU has sold over 3,000,000 electric vehicles world-wide since launching their first e-moped in 2015. Designing and manufacturing high-performance electric motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bikes and kick scooters, NIU's loyal users and fans have ridden over 7 billion miles around the world. For more company information please visit www.niu.com.

