SUPPORT ILLINI MEN'S GOLF, WOMEN'S GOLF, OR WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAMS BY PURCHASING DIGITAL COLLECTIBLES

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of the Fighting Illini men's golf, women's golf, and women's soccer teams can now purchase digital collectibles of these teams at www.nextname.io. Players from these teams have signed an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal with NextName to offer fans the opportunity to show support through the sale of their digital collectibles, also known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The digital collectibles are unique, moving media files with images and school logo. Illini football, men's basketball, and women's volleyball are also NextName teams. Proceeds from digital collectible sales are split evenly among team members.

A limited number of digital collectibles have been produced, each with a unique blockchain ownership code. Buying options include Classic ($30), Gold ($100), and Platinum ($999) tokens.

Team digital collectibles are available here:

Men's golf

Women's golf

Women's soccer

About NextName

NextName is a platform designed to support college athletes, college teams, and collegiate legends through the sale of digital collectibles. With just a few clicks, fans can purchase collectibles bearing the name, image, and likeness (NIL) of their favorites. In doing so, NextName provides fans an opportunity to help student-athletes maximize their personal band and share in the success of college athletics. Following the initial University of Illinois launch, NextName plans to expand its digital collectibles platform to include athletes and universities across the country.

For more information, visit www.nextname.io.

