Players Health Continues Growth Trajectory with Acquisition of Monarch Management

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Players Health today announced the asset acquisition of Monarch Management . Monarch Management operates as a managing general agent focused on supplementary accident & health products for K-12 sports and school-related activities. This further expands Players Health's insurance and athlete safety products and service offerings that are designed to create the safest and most accessible environments possible for kids to play the sports they love.

"With Monarch Management, we are able to further our mission and extend our protection to schools and school-sponsored sports activities," said Naveen Anand, Group President, Insurance at Players Health. "The addition enhances our product capability, specialty focus and mission of keeping more athletes safe on and off the field. We welcome the Monarch Management team to the Players Health family and look forward to investing in and growing the products, platform and reach"

San Antonio, TX based Monarch Management offers a full range of student accident and special risk insurance for students enrolled in early childhood education through 12th grade. The offering provides coverage for unexpected costs when students may be injured while participating in school sponsored sports and activities.

About Players Health

Minneapolis-based Players Health is a sports technology platform providing digital risk management services, reporting tools and insurance products to sports organizations to comply with the changing athletic environment and responsibilities. Working towards establishing the safest environment for athletes, Players Health views the health and safety of athletes as a priority in today's sports landscape. For more information, visit www.playershealth.com.

