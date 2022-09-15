p-Chip Corporation Introduces First-of-its-Kind p-Chip Code Tracker to Revolutionize QR Code Security

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- p-Chip Corporation, a company that is revolutionizing the tracking of physical products and materials with its cutting-edge microtransponder technology, today introduced its newest breakthrough, the p-Chip Code™ secure tracking tag. The p-Chip Code tracker combines a silicon-based p-Chip® microtransponder with a standard 2D matrix code to create hyper-secure QR codes, bar codes and other matrix codes.

Secure QR code technology for tracing and security (PRNewswire)

New technology boosts security of QR codes and other matrix codes, delivering a breakthrough in reliable traceability.

"The pandemic brought widespread QR code use into the center of the consumer mainstream," said Joe Wagner, CEO of p-Chip Corporation. "But for many businesses, including food brands, pharmaceutical companies, automobile manufacturers and others, QR codes pose a host of potential security risks, since they are incredibly easy to create and replicate. The new p-Chip Code technology provides an additional layer of security for QR codes or other matrix codes, delivering a breakthrough in reliable traceability at an affordable price."

The p-Chip Code tracker functions like a tiny digital anchor for physical items. The nearly invisible p-Chip microtransponder is embedded directly into a 2D matrix code label, which is then placed onto virtually anything, including food and agriculture products, medicine bottles, automobile parts and more.

Any standard 2D matrix code, like a QR code, can then be validated via its embedded p-Chip microtransponder, and businesses can manage tracking data with web, cloud or blockchain applications. This provides added security—as well as an opportunity to associate additional, internal data with the physical product.

Companies can digitally trace ingredients, components and materials to enhance product security, safety compliance and quality control. Additionally, in certain cases, consumers can scan a QR code to determine if they are part of a product recall, and companies can then validate those claims via the more secure p-Chip Code microtransponder.

The p-Chip Code tracking tag allows for the serialization of physical materials; counterfeit-resistant security at a scalable price; visibility into secure, granular data across the supply chain; and minimization of the risks and vulnerabilities associated with QR codes alone.

About p-Chip Corporation

Since 2017, p-Chip Corporation has revolutionized the tracking of physical products and materials with its breakthrough microtransponder technology. Its p-Chip tracker, a highly durable technology as small as a grain of salt, functions like a digital anchor for physical items, delivering breakthrough visibility and index-ability at a scalable price point. From pharmaceuticals to electronics, automotive components to agricultural ingredients, companies worldwide rely on patented p-Chip tracking technology to unlock business intelligence, deepen brand loyalty and enhance revenue. To learn more, visit www.p-chip.com.

