Media Advisory: Sheriffs Press Conference on Biden Border Crisis, Upcoming Rally to Stop Fentanyl Poisonings

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of sheriffs from around the country – including several who just visited the border – will hold a press conference on Friday, September 16, at 10:00 a.m. E.T. They will be accompanied by Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX), Congressman Michael Cloud (R-TX), as well as fentanyl activist Virginia Krieger.

Event Details for Friday, September 16th:

Sheriffs Press Conference on the Biden Border Crisis, Revealing its Effects on Their Communities and How to Stop It

Who will be speaking:

Congressman Roy, Congressman Cloud, Virginia Krieger, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin from Grand County, CO, Sheriff Thad Cleveland from Terrell County, TX, and Sheriff Scott Jenkins from Culpeper County, VA.

10:00 AM

25 Massachusetts Ave NW

Washington, DC

(Head straight through the lobby to the first floor amenity center)

Event Details for Saturday, September 17th:

Lost Voices of Fentanyl's (LVOF) Second Annual National Rally to STOP Illicit Fentanyl Poisonings

An exhibit of victim banners will be on display at the National Mall on the 12th Street gravel area from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. along with speakers which include Derek Maltz, Former Director of Special Operations DEA, Jim Rauh with Families Against Fentanyl, bereaved mothers April Babcock, Founder/Co-President Lost Voices of Fentanyl, Virginia Krieger, Co-President of LVOF, as well as sheriffs and bereaved families from all over the nation.

A March of Unity will start at 11:40 am at The National Mall 12th street and end at the White House from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

