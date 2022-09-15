GlobalVetLink and Veterinary Innovative Partners Announces Partnership to Streamline Clinic Processes

Veterinary Innovative Partners has implemented the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform in their veterinary hospitals to streamline pet travel appointments

AMES, Iowa, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary Innovative Partners has partnered with GlobalVetLink to implement the GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant in their veterinary hospitals. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. Adding the GlobalVetLink platform to a veterinary hospital's suite of tools allows for seamless compliance and increased efficiency for veterinarians and hospital staff.

"We have seen a drastic shift of more pet parents traveling with their pets. The search for regulations and keeping up with the often-changing requirements had our doctors spending hours creating a valid Hawaii or International Health Certificate," said Brett Shorenstein, VMD, founder of Veterinary Innovative Partners. "When we brought GVL to our practices, the team has decreased time spent creating these documents and they are confident they are accurate when using the GlobalVetLink platform."

The GlobalVetLink Compliance Assistant platform is used by over 10,000 veterinary practices for creation and electronic submission of compliant health records for companion, production, and equine focused practices. The GVL Pet TravelPass automates regulatory research with built-in intelligent rule checking to streamline International and Hawaii pet travel. This replaces time consuming manual research processes and eliminates mistakes that prevent many veterinary practices from offering pet travel documentation services.

"As our team began to learn about the VIP team's current process, we were able to uncover how the GVL platform can help them," said Daniel Levine, Chief Revenue Officer at GlobalVetLink. "Seeing how our platform can save their teams hours per week, we are excited to be able to give the VIP team time back in their day to focus on their patients. As demand picks up for travel we are confident that the GlobalVetLink platform will continue to provide a compliant and efficient way to produce these documents for the VIP team and other practices throughout the country."

GlobalVetLink is the leading digital animal health company. Over 180 million animals per year in the pet travel, equine, and production animal sectors utilize GlobalVetLink's health records for state, federal, and international animal health compliance. Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

About GlobalVetLink

GlobalVetLink empowers and supports people to provide the best in animal care and safety. The GVL Compliance Assistant is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to streamline animal health compliance for all veterinary practices. The Certificate Creator is the core of the platform and is managed by an intelligent Compliance Engine that verifies all certificates are compliant with state, federal and international rules and regulations. The GVL Health Record stores data for easy repeat certificate creation and ensures streamlined access to completed certificates. The Compliance Assistant platform automatically submits key animal health certificates to all 50 state animal health offices, and streamlines the submission to USDA-APHIS for international pet travel . Learn more at globalvetlink.com .

