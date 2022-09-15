DONNER ELECTRIC GUITARS BROUGHT '90s ROCK VIBE TO PRIVATE POLICY NYFW SHOW

The DST-400 Seeker Series Electric Guitars and the DST-152 Seeker Series Electric Guitars were both featured in the brand's NYFW "Peace and Love" themed runway show

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donner, a leading manufacturer of innovative and feature-rich musical instruments, made its NYFW debut when it teamed with Private Policy to feature Donner's electric guitars during the New York-based brand's New York Fashion Week runway show on September 10. With the title "Noah's Ark," which emphasized the importance of peace and love, Private Policy's latest collection was paired with Donner's DST-400 Seeker Series Electric Guitars and its DST-152 Seeker Series Electric Guitars, and were held by the models as they walked down the Spring Summer 2023 runway. The NYFW event also featured Donner's musical instruments in the form of a band setup, including the DJP-1000 Semi Hollow Jazz Guitar with vintage sunburn finish and the HUSH-I Silent Guitar with revolutionary design. This is the first time a musical instrument brand has been featured at New York Fashion Week.

Donner X Private Policy_NYFW2023_show look with electric guitar DST-152 / Photo credit: Guanyu Liu (PRNewswire)

"We were so honored to team with Private Policy on their NYFW show," said Amber Xu, senior marketing manager for Donner. "Private Policy is a young, inventive and passionate brand, just like Donner, which made this partnership seamless."

On the runway, Donner's DST-400 Seeker Series Electric Guitar and DST-152 Seeker Series Electric Guitar completed two of the looks. Aimed at young and beginner artists, the DST-152 electric guitar comes in four different color — Ice Blue, All White, Red/Black and Sunburst. With the layout of well-balanced HSS pickups, the DST-152 creates a warm and vintage tone that recreates the vintage vibe of rock and roll music from the 90s.

The DST-152 guitar appeared in a Cream-White color, adding a sexy and retro touch to the model's white halter top and silk skirt ensemble, while the black-and-white DST-400 guitar added to an outfit that embodies the epitome of cool: a hazy patterned black-and-white button-up with slim-fit trousers.

"When we designed the collection, we had the rocker look in mind, effortless and full of attitude, and bringing that free spirit to our interpretation for today," said Siying Qu of Private Policy. "Therefore, it was perfect that we could partner with Donner and have not only electric guitars on the runway, but also a full band setup for guests to play. It was a true music and fashion party."

As a young brand in the musical instrument industry, Donner pays additional attention to the voice of young artists and Gen-Z, which makes it easier for them to find connections with brands like Private Policy. Independent artist Jon Dretto, who attended the event and is no stranger to the Donner's electric guitar, made his way behind the runway scenes to test the Donner DST-152 for himself and shared it with his 5 million followers online. Judging from the way his fingers effortlessly strummed the guitar strings, it's clear that Donner is equal parts style and substance — just like Private Policy.

ABOUT DONNER

Since 2012, Donner has been committed to creating innovative, enjoyable and aesthetically pleasing musical instruments to both entry-level and advanced musicians. This commitment is what drove Donner to pioneer its mini pedals, which have brought the joy of musical performance to people across the world. Relying on a strong R&D team, Donner's musical instruments deliver the reflections, ideas and values of the musician. For more information, visit donnermusic.com or Donner's Amazon storefront.

ABOUT PRIVATE POLICY

PRIVATE POLICY is a New York-based inclusive brand dedicated to bringing the New York rebellious style and fierce free spirit to the world. Our design process is modeled after newspaper outlets by focusing on one social-political topic each season, such as bringing awareness to enslaved fishermen issues in the SS17 collection, discussing human's relationship with money in FW19, and uncovering the dark side of American Big Pharma in FW20. With sustainability as the constant pursuit, we believe fashion is our outlet to express diversity, build community and inspire meaningful conversations. We design for people who heart fashion and mind the world.

The creative directors, Haoran Li and Siying Qu are nominated as Fashion Group International Rising Star, listed on Forbes China 30 under 30, winners of the GQ China Present award, became finalists of CFDA / VOGUE Fashion Fund in 2019, and recently were announced the winners of Lane Crawford Global Creative Callout 2020. For more information, visit privatepolicyny.com.

Donner X Private Policy_NYFW2023_show look with electric guitar DST-400 / Photo credit: Guanyu Liu (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Donner Music