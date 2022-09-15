The renowned bridal retailer has teamed up with Diamond Nexus to deliver heirloom-quality jewelry to the modern couple.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal , the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority and Diamond Nexus, fine jeweler and diamond simulant brand, announced today they have entered into an exclusive partnership to reimagine the wedding and special occasion space. David's Bridal and Diamond Nexus teamed up to create a comprehensive shopping journey for their customers, aligning their commitments to delivering quality and value without compromise.

David’s Bridal Says “I Do” to Exclusive Partnership with Diamond Nexus, the Lab-Created Diamond Simulant Authority. (PRNewswire)

The brands joined forces to celebrate the most joyful and memorable occasions in their customers' lives. This innovative partnership is rapidly rethinking every step of the shopping experience through exceptional customer service and unparalleled products at affordable price points. Because they are not mined, Diamond Nexus' products are conflict-free and environmentally superior stone alternatives, delivering affordability and quality above all. Through their patented Nexus Diamond™ alternative, the brand delivers colorless, flawless, ethically sourced jewelry for all of life's special moments.

"Our partnership with Diamond Nexus is #brilliant," said Kelly Cook, Chief Marketing & IT Officer of David's Bridal. "It is important to us that we partner with brands that our customers love, believe in, and help accomplish what is important to them. Their belief in delivering ethical-sourced, affordable, and not to mention stunning jewelry as well as their thirst for innovation runs parallel with our foundational values in service. We are thrilled to partner with Diamond Nexus to bring even more value to our customers."

"Diamond Nexus collaborating with David's Bridal is what dreams are made of," said Brittany Bozmoski, Chief Marketing Officer of Diamond Nexus. "Both brands are guided by the core belief that your budget shouldn't limit your big moments. Both brands prove that quality, luxury and style can be synonymous with savvy; and both brands LOVE going big for life's big moments."

In their new partnership, David's Bridal has stated that Diamond Nexus will have a digital and physical presence across the retailer's touchpoints as well as exclusive offers for Diamond Loyalty members, with plans to continually build out exposure for their fine jewelry partner.

As David's Bridal moves to disrupt the wedding and event planning space, they have continued to strategically expand their portfolio of branded partnerships to offer a seamless planning experience for their customers. Teaming up with Diamond Nexus is the latest addition to the bridal retailer's growing partnership portfolio. Along with The Black Tux , Betsey Johnson , Steve Madden , Sandals Resorts, HitchSwitch, Shutterfly and more, this latest collaboration with Diamond Nexus speaks to David's Bridal's continued drive to diversify its product offerings with relevant and modern options for today's couples.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry , Rustic Wedding Chic , Forever Bride , knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com , download the Planning App , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , Twitter , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

About Diamond Nexus

Diamond Nexus crafts heirloom-quality jewelry, made delightfully affordable. Our mission is empowering consumers with a better choice than mined diamonds. With that choice, Diamond Nexus customers are disrupting one of the most powerful legacy industries on Earth. Diamond Nexus jewelry is financially accessible, ethically responsible, and environmentally superior to mined diamonds. The patented Nexus Diamond ™ alternative unlocks the look of a perfect diamond without the cost, making the joy of fine jewelry within reach to more discerning customers than ever before. This is our marquee stone, a lab-created diamond simulant that most closely replicates the qualities of a flawless diamond and comes with a LIFETIME guarantee to never chip, crack or discolor or we will replace it free. Experience the Nexus Diamond alternative and reimagine what fine jewelry means (and costs). You can get more of what you love without compromising quality, style, values or budget. Shop for what you love, not just what you can afford at Diamondnexus.com . Browse over 1,000 handcrafted pieces of fine jewelry , engagement rings , and wedding bands . Connect with us on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest and Facebook. Tell us what you would do with the money you save.

Media Contact:

David's Bridal

mediarequests@dbi.com

David’s Bridal Says “I Do” to Exclusive Partnership with Diamond Nexus, the Lab-Created Diamond Simulant Authority. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE David's Bridal, Inc.