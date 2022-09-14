Thomas A. Baum 30 Car Ferry to be sold in Online w/Live Bid Center Auction

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Iron Horse Auction Company of Rockingham, NC is conducting an Online w/Live Bid Center Auction of NCDOT Surplus, Operating, Thomas A. Baum Ferry.

The Online Auction is scheduled to begin October 6, 2022 and conclude on October 13, 2022. The Ferry is being sold for NCDOT, located at 2300 Ferry Rd., Havelock, NC. 28532.

In June 1994 in Bayou La Batre, Alabama the keel was laid for Marine Vessel Thomas A. Baum. Fast forward to 2022 and the Baum is heading to the auction block. Iron Horse Auction Company from Rockingham, North Carolina will be conducting the auction.

The Baum holds 30 cars and 149 passengers. The Rodanthe replaced the Baum and holds 10 more cars and nearly double the passengers. The Baum has been well maintained as evidenced by its maintenance records and a favorable Coast Guard Certificate of Inspection. She will soon be serving another community, possibly in the gulf or possibly northeast. Whoever shows up and bids will be getting a superb deal on auction day.

The Baum is currently docked in Havelock at Cherry Branch where the auction will take place on October 13, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Those interested in looking at the vessel before the auction are advised to do so starting at 10:00 am on October 13th.

For further information or to view the current bids, go to www.ironhorseauction.com or call: 800-997-2248

For interviews, contact:

Steve Cooney, Auctioneer at 270.307.3451

Iron Horse Auction Company, Inc.

174 Airport Road

Rockingham, NC 28379

910-997-2248

www.ironhorseauction.com

