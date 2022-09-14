Salem University's Integrative Health Coaching Program Awarded National Board Approval

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salem University is proud to announce that our Integrative Health Coaching Certificate program has received official approval from the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).

According to NBHWC, "Salem University - Integrative Health Coaching is an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Graduates of this program are eligible to apply for the HWC Certifying Examination to become National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coaches (NBC-HWC)."

"We are very pleased to have this acknowledgment from NBHWC that our Integrative Health Coaching (IHC) Certificate program meets their rigorous standards," said Bruce Cryer, Executive Director of the Integrative Health Institute at Salem University. "This distinguishes our program from other health coaching offerings and qualifies our graduates to apply for national board certification. Our program focuses on an integrative approach to health coaching, preparing capable, competent coaches who lead by honoring that people can enhance their own well-being through self-directed changes."

The NBHWC is considered the benchmark for health coaching programs. Dr. Kirsten Ferguson, Director of Integrative Health Programs for IHI at Salem, has led the development of this program at Salem University.

"The demand for skilled health educators is expected to rise 17% in the next decade," Dr. Ferguson said. "To meet this need, Salem offers a gold-standard graduate-level program to create quality health coaches in a reasonable amount of time and for a reasonable cost."

The IHC program has been designed for a variety of professions, including nurses and nurse practitioners, allied health professionals, teachers, caregivers, service providers, life and business coaches, wellness, and fitness professionals.

About Salem University

Salem University was founded in 1888 with the goal of providing comprehensive, affordable degree programs, and that is still the mission that drives them today. The university offers master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, as well as post-master's certificate programs, in a wide array of subject areas and specializations. The Integrative Health Institute was founded at Salem University in January 2022. Find out more by visiting https://www.salemu.edu/integrative-health-institute/.

Media contact: Bruce Cryer, bruce.cryer@salemu.edu , 831-818-2355

