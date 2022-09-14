Jazwares Promotes Sam Ferguson to Senior Vice President of Global Licensing

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazwares, a global leader in toys and licensing, today announced Sam Ferguson has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Global Licensing, effective immediately. In his newly expanded role, Ferguson will oversee the company's global inbound and outbound licensing efforts reporting to Judd Karofsky, Executive Vice President, Jazwares.

(PRNewsfoto/Jazwares) (PRNewswire)

Sam Ferguson has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Global Licensing, Jazwares.

Since joining Jazwares in 2016, Ferguson has been instrumental in growing the company's vast licensed portfolio and homegrown intellectual properties (IP) consisting of the world's hottest entertainment and lifestyle brands. Most recently, Ferguson spearheaded the wildly successful cross-category global licensing program for Squishmallows, the toy industry's leading plush brand. Since debuting in 2021, the Squishmallows consumer products licensing program has expanded exponentially, attracting world-class partnerships across apparel, footwear, bedding, stationery, publishing, and more further cementing Squishmallows as a powerhouse lifestyle brand.

"Sam is an absolute rock star who has the passion, commitment, and drive that makes him a true stand out within the licensing industry," said Judd Karofsky, Executive Vice President, Jazwares. "It's been a privilege and honor to see Sam's accomplishments over the past 6 years, cultivating Jazwares' licensing efforts around the globe with his unparalleled prowess in executing impactful brand collaborations kids and consumers want."

As part of his promotion, Ferguson will continue his role in identifying up-and-coming licensed properties, managing outbound licensing, brand building, and leveraging key trade events around the world including Las Vegas Licensing Expo, and Brand Licensing Europe amongst others for Jazwares.

"Being part of the Jazwares success story is something I'm truly proud of and all our amazing talent that authentically brings our licensing efforts to life across the portfolio," added Ferguson. "As we further extend our footprint, we will continue to be a world-leading licensee as well as an industry disruptor with our owned IP expanding beyond the toy aisle."

Sam is the recipient of numerous accolades and achievements including License Global's 40 Under 40 Influential list and is a recognized expert within the licensing industry participating on several academic panels as well as serving on the board of Licensing International.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a leading global toy company, recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic licensed and wholly owned brands. The Jazwares Game Studio further expands play opportunities for kids within the Metaverse. Jazwares celebrates 25 years of innovative play with expertise in design, development, and manufacturing. An award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends, Jazwares then transforms them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Media Contacts:

Sara Rosales

Jazwares

srosales@jazwares.com

Sam Ferguson has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Global Licensing, Jazwares. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jazwares