ChannelAdvisor Announced as Google Ads Premier Partner Awards Finalist

Industry peers recognize ChannelAdvisor's work to deliver successful campaigns with Google Ads, driving awareness and sales for their customers

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, announced today it is a finalist in two categories, Brand Awareness and Online Sales, for the distinguished Google Premier Partner Awards . This recognition marks the third time that ChannelAdvisor has been named a finalist for these awards.

The awards recognize the achievements of the very best digital marketing agencies and providers, who are working at the top of their game. ChannelAdvisor is part of a select group of digital specialists called Google Premier Partners. These partners are acknowledged for maximizing campaign success for clients, driving growth by amplifying clients' campaigns and demonstrating their Google Ads skills and expertise through certifications.

The Brand Awareness category recognizes Google Premier Partners who have helped elevate their clients' brand by creating more relevant and targeted content to drive brand awareness. The Online Sales category recognizes partners that have implemented best-in-class e-commerce campaigns that have helped clients react in real time to changing customer behaviors. For ChannelAdvisor, these award nominations are a reflection of helping brands and retailers accelerate online sales and increase customer acquisition.

"For the third time, ChannelAdvisor has been shortlisted for the Google Premier Partner Awards," said Link Walls , Vice President of Digital Marketing Strategy at ChannelAdvisor. "This is a testament to ChannelAdvisor's continued commitment to its customers at every stage of the shopping journey. Our team strives to provide brands and retailers with unrivaled support to help solve their business challenges. As a finalist in two categories, we are honored to learn that our efforts are being recognized."

"Becoming a Google Partner shows prospective clients you have what it takes to help them grow online," said Davang Shah, Senior Director, Ads Marketing, Google. "For small businesses that have just started out, or even larger firms yet to take their first step online, it's reassuring to know they're working with a reputable provider that's approved by Google. Being recognized as a finalist places these partners at the pinnacle of delivering excellent results for their clients and as a great place to work."

The winners of the prestigious Google Premier Partner Awards will be announced at Google's award ceremony in New York City on October 28.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading multichannel commerce platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For over two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers across the entire buying cycle, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their e-commerce operations on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

