Canes Connection NIL Program for University of Miami Student Athletes to Integrate the ReserveBlock RBX Network By Way of Masternode Pool and Interactive NFTs for Sponsors and Fans

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canes Connection, an industry leading organization dedicated to facilitating NIL opportunities for University of Miami (UM) Student Athletes, has announced that they will be integrating and utilizing the ReserveBlock RBX (reserveblock.io) blockchain protocol for NFTs. The ReserveBlock Foundation will provide a pool of RBX masternodes to the Canes Connection that will allow participating UM Student Athletes to be part of the RBX Network, verify transactions, and earn randomized block rewards. The RBX Network will also enable Canes Connection and participating UM Student Athletes to issue interactive NFTs to sponsors and brands, increasing connectivity and utility within the Canes Connection community.

For the first time ever in NIL, Canes Connection will deploy a randomized block reward system for the exclusive benefit of all student athletes participating in the Canes Connection NIL program by distributing earned rewards on a monthly basis. The RBX masternode deployment allows the Connection to create fair and equitable potential earnings for every participating student athlete regardless of fame, notoriety or playing status.

Through the use of self-executing (SENs) RBX smart contracts, the Connection will also issue interactive and dynamic NFTs for sponsors and fans to connect, collect and engage in unique experiences directly with student athletes, as well as initiate ambassadorships for brands and businesses at the local and national level.

"We are excited to partner with RBX on this unique and exciting project," said Zach Burr, Co-CEO of Canes Connection. "Those student athletes opting into the Canes Connection will be a part of a best-in-class NFT platform, and will be able to easily create their own NFTs for their fans and sponsors."

Each UM student athlete within the program will also have access to a personal RBX core-wallet and web-wallet that will enable them to add additional masternodes on the network using block rewards, if they choose. With their personal RBX wallets, they can also create their very own NFTs without having to know or write code. Each participating student athlete will be able to easily create NFTs and market them directly to fans and followers simply by sharing on their very own social media accounts.

"We chose to partner with RBX because we believed their blockchain protocol will provide our student athletes the most convenient and stress-free way to create and market their own NFTs, but more importantly, an incredible opportunity to earn passive block rewards via our pool of RBX masternodes," said Brian Goldmeier, Co-CEO of Canes Connection.

The Canes Connection will also provide an "on-ramp" from its own website to a secondary marketplace, which will be powered by the RBX Network, for aftermarket NFT auctions as well as for special NFT drops. This first mover NIL program is expected to launch in October 2022 with additional details to follow in the coming weeks.

About the ReserveBlock RBX Network

RBX is the first open-source decentralized NFT Centric Blockchain that enables true peer-to-peer operability for the minting and trading of NFTs with or without the need of a centralized authority. With an ecosystem that provides a full suite of on-chain tools, RBX reduces common frictions and burdens by providing an environment for anyone and everyone to participate with transparent trustless features all through a core wallet or web wallet by either validating on the network and / or writing a smart contract without the need-to-know code whatsoever. The RBX network is currently in mainnet beta.

