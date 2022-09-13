Vic Strecher, PhD, Author of "Life on Purpose," to Share Designs for "Wellbeing 3.0" at HERO Forum on September 22, 2022

Leading researcher in behavior science and founder of purpose-centered wellbeing company Kumanu to be joined by expert panelists at Amelia Island event

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kumanu, the purpose-centered wellbeing company, today announced its founder and CEO, Dr. Vic Strecher, will be speaking at HERO Forum on September 22, 2022, in Amelia Island, Fla.

Strecher's session, titled "Wellbeing 3.0: the Personal, Social, and Organizational Determinants of Health," will help audience members conceptualize a new evidence-based framework that goes beyond the basics to address deeper root causes affecting workforce wellbeing today.

"Wellbeing today means more than 'eat, move, and sleep,'" said Strecher. "A modern approach goes deeper to address purpose, connection and belonging. It also addresses the role of context – where and how we live and the culture in which we work – often called the Social Determinants. These factors are much more important than traditional person-centered behavioral factors."

In his data-meets-action session, Strecher will share new national findings from the Kumanu-Harris Purpose Poll, including the newest factors associated with employee engagement, retention and mental health. He will also share a new analysis of Healthy Minds' national survey data on college students as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Strecher will be joined by expert panelists Newton Cheng, Google's director of health and performance, and Elizabeth Finkle, MPH, the University of Delaware's director of employee health & wellbeing, who will share stories about how the pandemic, the shift to a hybrid workforce and their own personal experiences have reshaped their approaches to workforce wellbeing as well as lessons learned along the way.

For more information about the HERO Forum 2022 conference, visit: https://forum.hero-health.org/.

About Kumanu

Kumanu transforms how organizations approach the emotional and social wellbeing of their workforce by addressing root causes missed in traditional programs. For more information about Kumanu, visit www.kumanu.com.

