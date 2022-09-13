TRAINUAL HOSTS FREE PLAYBOOK 2022 EVENT TO EMPOWER SMALL BUSINESSES

The Free Two-Day Virtual Event Will Feature Live Q&A Sessions With Seth Godin, the Leaders Behind Basecamp, Drybar, PandaDoc, Liquid Death, Little Spoon, and More!

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trainual , the leading training management system for small businesses and growing teams, is hosting its third annual Playbook conference geared towards providing small business leaders with valuable advice and lessons from successful entrepreneurs. The free virtual event will take place on September 21-22.

(PRNewsfoto/Trainual) (PRNewswire)

Playbook 2022 will be addressing day-to-day challenges that businesses face, while also discussing today's important issues, trending topics, entrepreneurism, and more. With dozens of speakers - including Seth Godin, Alli Webb, Jason Fried, Allyson & Wes Felix, and Trainual's CEO and co-founder Chris Ronzio - attendees will get the tools they need to level up their people, culture, processes, marketing, and more. In addition, Trainual will be unveiling major product updates to the platform - along with key learnings from customers and employees.

"When I founded my first company, I made a lot of mistakes as many early entrepreneurs do, which is one of the main reasons why we created Playbook," said Chris Ronzio, CEO & Founder of Trainual. "Trainual's Playbook conference is bringing together some of the most successful entrepreneurs who are lending their knowledge, mistakes, and helpful advice to small businesses - completely free for attendees. ROI isn't our goal here. We're giving SMBs the opportunity to learn from some of the best."

The full speaker line-up includes the following for Playbook 2022:

Seth Godin , a renowned TED Talk speaker, marketing hall of famer, and mastermind behind 20 best-selling books like "Tribes" and "Purple Cow."

Allyson & Wes Felix , TIME 2021 Most Influential People, Olympic Gold Medalist, Co-founders, Saysh.

Alli Webb , N.Y. Times Bestselling Author, Canopy President and Co-Founder of Drybar, Squeeze and Becket + Quill.

Jason Fried , Co-Founder and CEO of Basecamp, Hey, and 37 Signals. Co-author of Rework

Caitlin Crosby , Founder & CEO, The Giving Keys

Mikita Mikado , Co-Founder & CEO, PandaDoc

Mignon Francois , Founder & CEO, The Cupcake Collection

Lisa Barnett , Co-Founder, President & CMO, Little Spoon

Connie S. Falls , Founder & CEO, Entrepreneur Life Global

Candy Valentino , Founder & CEO, Founders Organization

Chris Ronzio , Founder & CEO, Trainual

Jonathan Ronzio , CMO & Co-Founder, Trainual

Dan Tyre , Executive, Hubspot

Natalie Dao , Director of People, Liquid Death

The agenda for Playbook 2022 can be found here . This is the small business event that you don't want to miss! To Register NOW, please visit https://playbook.trainual.com/#register . We'll see you at Playbook 2022!

About Trainual:

Trainual is a training and knowledge management platform designed to help business teams get people up to speed faster, keep them aligned from anywhere, streamline their systems and processes, and increase productivity. Built with small business budgets and ease of use in mind, Trainual makes online training manuals easy to build and simple to scale. More than 7,500 companies in over 180 countries are building their business playbooks, training their teams, and improving their operations with Trainual.

