Starco Brands (STCB) Expands Retail Distribution of Whipshots™

Whipshots™ now available on retail shelves in Hawaii, Missouri, and Indiana

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starco Brands today announced that Whipshots™, the innovative new vodka-infused whipped cream, is establishing its retail presence in Hawaii, Missouri, and Indiana. The expansion builds upon Whipshots' successful entry into both on and off premise retail across the U.S., making the highly demanded product available to even more consumers in more locations. With the addition of these three states, Whipshots is now sold in 14 markets nationwide.

Following its national retail launch in February 2022, Whipshots continues to establish its retail footprint, launching in Hawaii, Missouri, and Indiana with initial availability through retailers including Foodland, Total Wine & More, Hy-Vee, and Randall's. In addition to the recent retail expansion in Texas, Washington D.C./Maryland and Illinois, Whipshots will be available for purchase in Hawaii, Missouri, and Indiana in 50mL ($5.99), 200mL ($14.99), and 375mL ($24.99) sizes in all three flavors: vanilla, caramel and mocha.

"We're thrilled to be able to offer Whipshots to even more consumers in more locations across the country," says Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "The demand for Whipshots has been astounding and shows what is possible when you have an incredible product and elite retail partners."

A Double Gold medal recipient in both the 2022 SIP Awards and the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, Whipshots has 10% Alc./Vol, does not require refrigeration, and is a luxurious addition to any cocktail, dessert, or party. Whipshots is also available nationwide online at Whipshots.com, powered by The Spirits Network.

Starco Brands is a disruptive and scaling company that prides itself on only creating behavior-changing products and technologies. Together with its retail partners, Starco Brands is making Whipshots easily accessible to consumers nationwide. Follow @whip_shots and visit Whipshots.com for more information.

About Whipshots™

Developed by Starco Brands, Whipshots™ is a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream that is a party in a can and launched in 2021 with Partner Cardi B. Whipshots™ is a playful shot of sophistication that will indulge your curiosity and senses. A Double Gold medal recipient in the 2022 SIP Awards and Double Gold medal recipient in the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, the boozy whipped cream is non-dairy (contains caseinate), does not require refrigeration and can be found next to other spirits at retail and in hospitality and entertainment locations. Follow Whipshots™ @whip_shots and visit whipshots.com for more information.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include: Whipshots, bringing the fun back to a stagnant alcohol category with the only alcohol-infused whipped cream in the market; Breathe, the first-ever air-powered aerosol cleaning line that meets the Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice criteria; and Winona Popcorn Spray, bringing home the movie-going experience with the first indulgent theater-popcorn taste powered by air. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. It draws upon a portfolio of innovative formulas and commercial manufacturing facilities spanning 10 product categories with limitless innovation potential. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange, so retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions. Visit www.starcobrands.com for more information.

