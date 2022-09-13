Safeway is proud to present Blues in Bisbee 2022 to benefit EASTERSEALS BLAKE FOUNDATION

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeway is proud to present the Blues in Bisbee Festival to benefit Easterseals Blake Foundation! Saturday, September 17th 12 pm – 10:00 pm. Gates open at 11:30 am.

Tickets available at bluesinbisbee.com, St Elmo's Bar, or Mel's Bisbee Bodega.

$30 gets you all day access to our new location, Warren Ballpark, featuring award-winning artisan beers from Old Bisbee Brewing Company, local bands and headlining acts including:

Bisbee hometown favorite, Melisa Reaves 2:00 pm - 2:50 pm From New Orleans, Black Cat Zydeco 6:00 pm - 6:50 pm Soul Blues Legend, Johnny Rawls 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Media passes available on site

Visuals

EBF members with intellectual & developmental disabilities enjoying the music and pulling raffle tickets the stage ( 12pm-4 pm )

Mayor Budge addressing the Crowd ( 3pm )

Crowds dancing and enjoying the music ( 12 pm – 10 pm )

About Easterseals Blake Foundation

Easterseals Blake Foundation is dedicated to the vision of a Southern Arizona community where all people live healthy, productive, and independent lives. Founded in Tucson in 1950, EBF serves more than 30,000 children, adults, and families throughout Southern Arizona annually and more than 1,000 in Cochise county! All funds raised will be used for programs in Cochise, Graham & Greenlee Counties.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity to partner with Safeway and other Cochise County businesses to benefit our programs serving Arizona's most vulnerable adults, children & families". Steve Guthrie, CEO

