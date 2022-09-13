Northpoint Roofing Systems Receives Significant Recognition with Several Awards

WOODSTOCK, Ga., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northpoint Roofing Systems, a roofing business based in Georgia, has received significant recognition with several awards being awarded to the company. So far, Northpoint has received the GAF Triple Excellence Award and has been named Best of the Best for roofing contractors in 2020, 2021, and 2022. GAF is one of the most trusted names in the roofing industry, and their Triple Excellence Award is only given to roofing contractors who value high-quality installation and consumer protection, while being committed to ongoing training to keep their knowledge up to date. This award represents three important values— installation excellence, customer protection, and training excellence—and only companies that meet all these criteria are qualified to receive this award from GAF. To be given this award is a significant achievement for Northpoint Roofing Systems.

GAF representative Morkan Kirk awards Northpoint Roofing Systems owners Keith Priddy, Joe Happe IV, and Joe Happe III with GAF Triple Excellence Award. (PRNewswire)

Additionally, the company was listed as #74 for the Top Roofing Contractors Award and Ones to Watch in the Best of Gwinnett Awards. Both of these awards are excellent achievements for Northpoint and stand as evidence that the company is one of the leading roofing businesses in the metro Atlanta region. The Top Roofing Contractors Award is only given to the most reliable and successful companies in the roofing industry. To be identified within the top 100 companies in this category is a significant accomplishment for Northpoint Roofing Systems. The Ones to Watch in the Best of Gwinnett Awards is given to businesses on the rise in Gwinnett County. Each year, the editors of "Guide to Gwinnett" collect votes from community members to determine the best of the best in each industry.

"Being recognized by our community with these awards has been so exciting for our team. We go out of our way to follow a customer-focused philosophy to ensure the utmost satisfaction, and receiving these awards shows that our hard work is paying off," said Joe Happe, COO and co-founder of Northpoint Roofing Systems. "By offering free drone inspections and using advanced AI technology, Northpoint has become known as an innovative leader in the roofing industry. With AI, we can take the guesswork out of roofing, guaranteeing that our customers receive the highest quality product with leak-resistant construction and the best warranties available. This is why we receive so many 5-star ratings from clients. We hope to continue to satisfy our customers and gain their support, so we can continue to qualify for awards of recognition to exhibit our success as a roofing company."

Northpoint Roofing Systems has three locations operating in Georgia. They currently serve the cities of Woodstock, Newnan, Lawrenceville, Atlanta, Canton, Duluth, Marietta, Sandy Springs, McDonough, and Roswell. The company has over 100 years of combined experience and can offer expertise in shingles, metal roofing, gutters, and solar for homeowners and commercial property owners. Northpoint is also known for providing top-quality services using AI technology and innovative full-roof protection.

To learn more about Northpoint Roofing Systems, go to www.northpointroofingsystems.com.

