Company Adds Experienced Telecom Executive to Growing Platform

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Point Capital, a Boston-based lower middle market private equity firm focused on growing business services companies, announced today that its portfolio company, CellSite Solutions ("CellSite" or the "Company"), an industry leading provider of telecom infrastructure asset refurbishment and related services, has hired Nick Shanker as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Shanker has a long history of transformative leadership positions in the telecom industry and takes the reigns of CellSite as the Company accelerates its growth trajectory.

Fort Point Capital (PRNewswire)

Nick Shanker Joins CellSite as CEO

Paul Lipson, Partner at Fort Point Capital, commented, "We're excited to have Nick lead the next phase of CellSite's growth. His relevant expertise in the telecom sector, strategic execution capabilities, and dynamic leadership experience will play a critical role in helping the company achieve its expansion goals."

Shanker most recently served as President of KMM Telecommunications, a provider of supply chain solutions and network services focusing on telecommunications materials management, logistics, construction, and integration services. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Huawaei Technologies, where he was instrumental in formulating and deploying management and sales strategies for new services at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

"I am honored to be joining such a high quality telecom infrastructure service provider with long-term customer relationships and a sterling reputation," commented Shanker. "With continued investment in new technologies and aging telecom infrastructure, CellSite has tremendous growth potential ahead and I am thrilled to be a part of it."

Shanker earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Houston.

About CellSite Solutions

CellSite Solutions is a leading provider of telecom infrastructure asset refurbishment and related services. The Company's offerings include custom modification and refurbishment of telecom shelters, equipment installation, site planning and design, as well as other maintenance and repair services. To learn more, visit https://cellsitesolutions.com.

About Fort Point Capital

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Fort Point Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market, business services companies in partnership with strong management teams. Fort Point Capital is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund II. To learn more, please visit fortpointcapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fort Point Capital