EDGC (Eone Diagnomics Genome Center) recruits Sam Martin, Vice President of Overseas Business Development... to "accelerate entering the overseas market"

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EDGC (Eone Diagnomics Genome Center), a company specializing in genomic analysis and precision medicine, announced on the 13th that Sam Martin has been hired as the Vice President of Overseas Business Development.

By recruiting Sam Martin, who has a wealth of experience and network in the overseas genome market, EDGC will make a full-scale entry into overseas markets and solidify its status as a global bio company.

Sam Martin is an American Board-Certified Genetic Counselor who holds multiple master's degree in human genetics/genetic counseling and software engineer and design from the United States. He recently worked for Invitae and Ambry genetics, two of the top US genetics companies specializing in personal genomic medicine. He also has clinical experience as a genetic counseling, working eight years at Beth Israel Hospital in New York City.

Sam Martin joined EDGC because of his relationship with CEO Lee Min-Seob. Sam Martin was born in Korea in 1978 and was adopted by an American couple. Because of this, he worked with Lee Min-Seob at ShareGenome, a non-profit research organization, to find the families of Korean adoptees through individual genetic analysis.

Sam Martin said, "I am proud that there is a bio company with excellent genomic technology and high global business competitiveness like EDGC in Korea, and I am also humbled to come back to the country where I was born and work for one of the leaders in genomic medicine." He also stated, "Based on the excellent technology of EDGC, which is recognized in the global market, I will further expand the overseas business and focus all my competencies for the success of K-Bio."

EDGC is a public genomics company listed on the KOSDAQ in 2018. The company is receiving great attention in the global market for its liquid biopsy, a core technology for cancer and prenatal diagnosis. The 'ONCOCATCH' for early cancer screening and precision diagnosis, EDGC's representative liquid biopsy technology, is a third-generation innovative technology. It is also receiving great attention in both academia and industry, as GenomeWeb recently evaluated that it would open a new chapter for early cancer diagnosis, its technology and business feasibility are being formally recognized.

Sam Martin Vice President Profile

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN - B.S. Genetic and Cell Development, Minor Psychology

Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, NY - M.S. Human Genetics, Genetic Counseling

Pace University, New York, NY - M.S. Software Engineer and Design

Genetic Counselor, Beth Israel Medical Center - 2006-2014

Business Development Manager, Signifikance, Inc - 2014-2015

Genetic Specialist (MSL), Ambry Genetics - 2015-2017

Clinical Science Liaison (MSL), Invitae - 2017- 2019

Regional Account Manager, Asia, Invitae - 2019- 2022

