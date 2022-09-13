Cigo Completes SOC 2® Type 1 Attestation with Laika

Cigo is committed to the industry's highest standards for managing customer data

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigo , a cloud-based delivery platform designed to simplify complex delivery and service operations, announced today they have completed the SOC 2® Type 1 attestation.

"Cigo Tracker is a delivery management platform that works with businesses globally in the last-mile logistics sector," said Cigo CTO Cyrille B. Delavenne. "Ensuring the security and privacy of the data stored and handled by our service is of the utmost importance. It truly showcases our organization's commitment to maintaining high security and privacy standards of the data of our valued clients."

SOC 2 is a rigorous compliance standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) that is designed to specify how organizations should manage customer data. As part of the attestation process, Cigo completed a thorough SOC 2 Type 1 compliance audit, providing documentation on processes, data management infrastructure, and a progressive approach to data access permissions.

While the Type 1 audit is not a required prerequisite to Type 2, organizations like Cigo who complete the Type 1 first are helping to mitigate potential audit loops and timeline extensions by ensuring their compliance program design is fundamentally sound before entering the Type 2 observation period.

To earn this attestation, Cigo partnered with Laika , a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certifications and build credibility with their customers. Cigo executed SOC 2 Type 1 by working with Laika's integrated audit feature via Laika Compliance, LLC. Next, Cigo will begin a months-long monitoring period as part of their SOC 2 Type 2 audit process where auditors will observe how well their controls are operating.

About Cigo

Cigo is a cloud-based platform that simplifies complex last-mile deliveries by leveraging seamless communication between your dispatch, your fleet, and your customers. Automate routing and dispatching with our simple, yet powerful, Route Builder; it calculates ETAs and time frames by evaluating historical traffic, on-site and install times per product. Give your customers an amazing experience with dynamic SMS and Email notifications, and mobile-friendly real-time tracking experience. Click here to learn more.

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni, and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

