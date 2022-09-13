Children's Hospital Colorado Expands Access to Free, Online Teacher Training to Help Students with ASD and ADHD Improve Executive Functioning Skills

$2 million PCORI contract in 2020 made access to resources possible for families of children with ASD and ADHD

AURORA, Colo., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Free, online teacher and parent training designed to improve the executive functioning of elementary school-aged children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is now accessible across the nation. The availability of this training is possible due to a $2 million contract awarded to Children's Hospital Colorado's (Children's Colorado) Pediatric Mental Health Institute by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) in 2020. A team from Children's Colorado, Children's National Hospital and The Institute for Innovation and Implementation at the University of Maryland, Baltimore is working to implement a successful online training and tele-support system for the Unstuck and On Target (UOT) program for any parent or educator who needs it.

Since 2020, this team has piloted UOT video training with 293 school-based staff across 230 elementary schools in Colorado and Virginia. The work follows a related PCORI-funded research project, Improving Classroom Behaviors Among Students with Symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, led by Children's Colorado researchers. That project demonstrated the effectiveness of UOT at improving the executive functioning – or frontal lobe skills, including flexible thinking, planning and self-control – of school-aged children in Title 1 schools.

"Through our initial research, we saw that the classroom behaviors of children with autism spectrum disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder improved markedly with a teacher's implementation of Unstuck and On Target groups," said Laura Anthony, PhD, Children's Colorado psychologist, professor of psychology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and lead researcher. "Making a video-version of this training accessible and free to educators everywhere is a dream realized. This is a huge accomplishment for this research team, and we want to applaud the school districts and educators already taking advantage of these invaluable resources. There are many kids who need Unstuck in every school, and we hope this training will make it more possible for them to receive it."

In developing the online teacher training, the team did not change the content and procedures of UOT's manualized program. Rather, it transferred proven UOT school-staff training content from an in-person to an online platform. Completing the new training will also allow teachers to attain related continuing education credits.

"The Institute was honored to produce and host the UOT Elementary School Teacher Training," said Meredith Gunn, PhD, MSW, director of instructional design and media at The Institute for Innovation and Implementation. "Participating teachers overwhelmingly responded positively about the overall impact and importance of this training. In the words of one educator, 'I deeply appreciate how this program understands and values the importance of the student's input into their plans and developing their coping strategies.'"

In addition to creating more accessible training for educators, the team created short, free videos highlighting executive functioning tips and tricks that parents can employ at home. These videos, evaluated by 100 parents and revised based on their input, are now available to parents nationwide.

"These free, accessible and effective tools for improving children's social-emotional development are building skills that are more important today than ever," said Lauren Kenworthy, PhD, director of the Center for Autism Spectrum Disorders at Children's National Hospital. "The vast majority (96%) of caregivers and educators found these tools useful and relevant. That feedback is a testament to our team's efforts to make sure these resources were created and validated as usable, approachable and actionable for everyone who needs them."

There are many school districts, either in low income or rural settings, that don't have access to clinics that offer services to support executive functioning skills, such as planning and flexibility, that children with ASD and ADHD often need. Now, UOT training is online and accessible so any school with internet access can offer UOT where school staff (including special educators, teachers, paraprofessionals and counselors) can actively teach students how to plan, set goals and be flexible. The team's next goal is to create a comparable video training for the high school version of UOT.

For educators – Find resources on https://www.unstuckandontarget.com including links to the free trainings, tips and tricks and FAQs.

For parents – Find resources on Unstuck and On Target YouTube

For schools – Add the free parent videos to your school district's relevant websites, landing pages, newsletters: https://www.unstuckandontarget.com

