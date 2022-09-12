ISLAND FIN POKÉ CO. MAKES BIG WAVES IN THE POKE INDUSTRY, SET TO HOST SECOND ANNUAL NATIONAL FRANCHISE CONFERENCE AT DISNEY WORLD

SAN DIEGO and ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Fin Poké Co., one of the fastest growing fast-casual franchises in the country, is set to host its second annual national franchise conference at Disney World Resort in Orlando September 18-21, 2022. The conference will feature guest speakers and sessions and team building activities with 45 franchisee attendees, while offering the opportunity to connect with each other and expand on the unified brand, vision and plans for their future growth.

"We're excited to welcome our franchise community to the conference where we'll celebrate our brand," says Setterington.

Island Fin Poké Co. is accelerating its national expansion, recently entering into four new markets, with 24 locations open, 58 sold, with multiple franchise areas under development. Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poke bowls that are more than just a bowl, but a lifestyle. From boat to bowl and farm to fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to capture the taste of the islands and transfer the vibrant flavors into the hearts and souls of each guest who visits in a welcoming and friendly environment that makes them want to keep coming back.

The second annual conference at Disney World Resort welcomes franchisees, support teams and speakers at the three-day event, which is an opportunity for the Island Fin network to continue expanding on their tight-knit culture of Ohana that the brand has been built on. The conference will also discuss business models, vendors, marketing and trends. The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Amy Bosley, vice president of organizational development and human resources at Valencia College. It will also present awards for best gross sales, outstanding reviews, social media presence and best brand ambassadors.

"We are very excited to welcome our franchise community to our hometown where we will celebrate our brand and learn new ways to make our businesses successful in the coming year," says Mark Setterington, Co-founder and CEO of Island Fin Poké Co. "This year, we will focus on an 'obsessive level of detail' in all we will do. Our partners, vendors and Disney are all excited to be a part of this celebration of 2022 and beyond and we can't wait for this experience for all of us."

Island Fin Poké Co. was founded in 2016 by Mark and Paul, a dream come to reality. The duo set out to create a restaurant serving Hawaiian-style poke, serviced in a cool and casual environment that would transport guests from their everyday lives to an idyllic surf shack on the beach.

On the wave of incredible growth, the brand aspires to rapidly expand its footprint and become the one choice when it comes to poke. They offer more than just a healthy meal, but a lifestyle and experience, which is evident at every touchpoint.

Guests choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and can customize and curate their own poke bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces that have been creatively crafted, and specialty mix-ins.

From the curated music to the friendly service at each counter, the smiling team members carrying food to each table and the genuine farewell each guest receives upon leaving, Island Fin Poké Co. offers a full-service experience to each and every guest that walks through their doors.

Coming in at #22, between Chipotle and Jersey Mike's, Island Fin Poké is a top mover and shaker, recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Top Food Franchises Ranking, Top New & Emerging Franchises Ranking and Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers List. To learn more about Island Fin Poké Co., please visit IslandFinPoke.com.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 24+ locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was listed in Fast Casual's 2022 Movers & Shakers List. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.islandfinpoke.com/ .

