FARO Releases All-New Vantage Max High-Accuracy Laser Tracker Series

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FARO® Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO), a global leader in 4D digital reality solutions, today announced the release of the new FARO® VantageS6 Max and VantageE6 Max Laser Tracker series. The new laser trackers offer comprehensive, large-volume 3D measurement up to 80 meters, significantly streamlining processes and reducing inspection cycle times while ensuring complete confidence in the results.

The new Vantage Max enables organizations to increase their throughput while maintaining high inspection accuracy with an attractive 3D metrology option that expands upon the proven track record of the FARO Vantage series. The trackers maximize 6 degrees of freedom (6DoF) measurement capabilities via the optional 6Probe, enabling precise measurement of hidden areas and small features.

The 6Probe is a 6DoF solution that meets the dynamic measurement, speed and accuracy requirements of the most challenging industrial applications. With kinematic self-identifying styli, users can change probing tips quickly and measure without any recalibration, plus measure hidden areas outside of the tracker's line of sight with wide acceptance angles.

Moreover, the new Vantage Max provides more accurate 6DoF probing that helps speed up inspections and reduce the number of tooling changes and device moves. Previously, users relied on a spherically mounted retroreflector (SMR) to measure high accuracy points. In order to take these measurements, the user had to select an appropriate target nest and have line of sight. Typical users of the new trackers can now save up to 60 minutes each workday.

"With the higher accuracy of the Vantage Max, users can probe more points beyond the line of sight, using an SMR only for alignment points and ultra-precision measurements," said Leo Martinez, FARO Product Marketing Manager. "This results in a significant productivity improvement of 20% compared to lower accuracy probes."

